Ariana Grande Steps Out in the Bronx on Same Day Ex Pete Davidson Jokes About Their Split

Ariana Grande is heading uptown!

On Saturday, the “God Is a Woman” singer, 25, was spotted enjoying some time away from the Big Apple with her mother, Joan Grande, as well as some friends.

Grande sported a low-key ensemble for the outing, opting for an oversized grey sweatshirt, a pair of green leggings and white sneakers.

The pop star was also spotted without her signature ponytail, choosing to tie her locks back in a neat bun.

The outing occurred just under a week after PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson had called off their engagement. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Saturday marked a big day for Davidson, as the comedian made his first public appearance since the pair’s split at a comedy benefit in West Hollywood, California.

Although he didn’t mention Grande by name at the start of his 45 minute-long set, everybody in the crowd likely understood why he began by announcing, “As you could tell, I don’t want to be here.”

“There’s a lot going on,” he added, before jokingly alluding to his breakup by asking the crowd, “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson also admitted that since their split he’d “been covering a bunch of tattoos.”

“I’m f— zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he remarked, likely referencing the fact that before his relationship with Grande, he got ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face inked on his arm. That tattoo has since been covered.

In Grande’s first appearance following their split, the singer was seen covering up a finger tattoo of Davidson’s first name with a Band-Aid.

While Grande dove head-first into work after calling off her months-long engagement to Davidson, the split has taken its toll on her.

“She’s staying strong and focusing on work right now, but her friends and family are definitely worried about her,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

Two days after their breakup was confirmed, Grande returned to work, performing “The Wizard and I” during the final taping of Wicked’s 15th-anniversary special, which will air on NBC later this month. At the event, which also marked her first public appearance post-split, the pop star was without her 3-carat, $93,000 engagement ring.

“Ariana’s been through a lot and emotionally things have been so up and down for her this year,” the source said adding that the demise of their engagement has “been really hard for both of them.”