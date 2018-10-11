Ariana Grande Is 'Feeling Better' After Break as She Releases New Music Video Starring Pet Pig

Piggy Smallz has made its music video debut!

Ariana Grande dropped new visuals for her Sweetener track “Breathin” on Thursday, and it features the porcine pal she shares with fiancé Pete Davidson. The adorable clip consists solely of what appears to be home movies of the piglet’s first days at the couple’s N.Y.C. apartment.

The video, shot by the singer herself, is apparently very new. On Monday she admitted to her social media followers that she still needed to film the segment.

“Don’t kill me i took some time off bc i was real sad and we didn’t expect the record to pop off like this,” she wrote. “i love u. don’t kill me pls. i’m on it. promise.”

Grande, 25, and Davidson, 24, brought the pig home in September. The SNL funnyman quickly immortalized the moment by getting a tattoo of the pig on his chest.

As Grande’s eagle-eyed social media followers — including Katy Perry — noted, the pair keep their pet in a pack ‘n play baby bed.

While Piggy Smallz looks like he has a nice setup with the engaged couple, not everything is perfect in pig land: Davidson recently admitted on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the pig has become a bit of a biter.

Grande has endured a difficult few weeks as she came to terms with the death of former boyfriend Mac Miller of an apparent drug overdose in September. After venting about her emotional exhaustion to her Twitter followers, the star took some much-needed time off.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team told PEOPLE last month. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

i’m feeling sm better lately and this music is sick i’m so happy

Thankfully, the rest has her on the mend. “I’m feeling sm better lately and this music is sick,” she told a fan on Twitter. “I’m so happy i love you.”