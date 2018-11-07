Ariana Grande is encouraging her fans to keep on breathing.

The “God Is a Woman” performer, 25, dropped a contemplative new music video for her song “Breathin” from her Sweetener album on Wednesday. In the video, Grande reflects in a darkened bar in a black bodysuit and gazes through puffs of fog in an over-sized grey suit and thigh-high boots.

Grande finds herself in a busy train station in which people speed around her as she moves slowly. She belts out the start of the chorus — “Just keep breathin’ and breathin’ and breathin’ and breathin'” — from her perch on a pile of old-fashioned luggage.

At the end of the video, Grande literally keeps her head in the clouds as she swings freely in the sky.

In the video, she also gives her fans a peek at what appear to be new tattoos: a heart and ink that spells “R.E.M,” a song on her album.

“‘Breathin’ is about breathing and when you’re anxious,” Grande said to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in August. “It’s about anxiety. You know when you feel like you can’t get a full breath? It’s like the worst feeling in the whole world. It’s just a song about that feeling.”

“Were you having an anxiety attack?” Fallon asked.

“I was having lots of them,” Grande replied. “We were in the studio. We were writing. I was like, ‘I can’t breathe.’ They were like, ‘We’re gonna write this song.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I still can’t breathe, but we’ll write it.’ We made this song. I can kind of breathe now. Progress.”

Grande has been open about mental health. In June, she told Vogue U.K. that she experienced PTSD and anxiety after the Manchester terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her May 2017 concert.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Grande said to the magazine. “But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing.”

On Saturday, Grande released her breakup anthem “Thank U, Next,” which reviews her past romances with dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, comedian Pete Davidson and musician Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26.

She delivered her first live rendition of “Thank U, Next” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, weeks after her October split from her former fiancé Davidson.