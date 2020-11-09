Ariana Grande Breaks Miley Cyrus' Record of Fastest Woman to Accumulate Three No. 1 Albums

"this is my favorite album yet and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full," she tweeted

By Tomás Mier
November 09, 2020 03:00 PM
Ariana Grande,= and Miley Cyrus
It must feel so good to be so young, have this fun and be successful. Right, Ariana Grande?

The "just like magic" singer, 27,  just made history after her latest album Positions hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart: she set the record for the fastest woman to have three No. 1 albums, beating a record previously held by Miley Cyrus.

It only took Grande two years and three months to have a trio of No. 1 albums on the chart, following the releases of 2018's Sweetener and 2019's Thank U, Next.

Ariana Grande
"hello / thank u. i know these things aren't v important on the grand scheme of things but when they do happen i feel it's important to express gratitude for your love and support !!! so i am indeed rambling today. sry," she wrote on Instagram.

"this is my favorite album yet and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full, i can't even begin to fully express how much it means. so thank u. so very much," she added.

The "Midnight Sky" singer previously held the record, which she set between 2007 and 2009, after releasing Hannah Montana 2/Meet Miley CyrusBreakout and Hannah Montana: The Movie soundtrack, according to Billboard.

Grande's Positions also had the second-largest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop or Latin album this year, only trailing behind Taylor Swift's Folklorethe outlet reported.

Positions is also the "34+35" singer's fifth album to top the Billboard 200 chart. Her debut album Yours Truly in 2013 and its follow-up My Everything the following year also hit No. 1.

Positions is out now.

