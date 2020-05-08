The new couple has been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight

Who Is Dalton Gomez? Everything to Know About Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend

Ariana Grande has officially said "thank u, next" to her past relationships and is finding new love with boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Since the two started dating, the pop star has been keeping her relationship with Gomez out of the public eye — until Friday when Grande gave a sneak peek at her boyfriend in the music video for "Stuck with U," her latest collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This is Grande’s first public romance since she ended her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in 2018, as a source told PEOPLE she was “single for more than a year.”

Gomez is believed to be the mystery man Grande, 26, was spotted kissing in a Northridge, California, bar in February; TMZ reported on the outing at the time and was the first to confirm Gomez as Grande’s boyfriend.

Image zoom Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Though the couple has been keeping things quiet, here's everything we know about Grande's new man.

He's a real estate agent.

Unlike Grande, Gomez does not work in the entertainment industry. Instead, the singer's mystery man spends his days as a Los Angeles real estate agent.

A Southern California native, Gomez works as the buyer’s agent for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group, closing high-profile deals with A-list clients.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Is Dating Luxury Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez, Says Source: 'She Seems Very Happy'

They've been dating since January.

The pop star has been privately dating Gomez for about two months, a source told PEOPLE in March.

"They have been hanging out for a couple of months," the source said. "Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Their relationship comes after reports that Grande dated her “Boyfriend” collaborator Mikey Foster of pop duo Social House last year, though the source added that “she and Mikey never dated.”

Dating rumors first began swirling about Grande and Foster in last summer; then the Grammy winner’s brother, Frankie Grande, opened up about their alleged relationship in September, when he told reporters: “We had a double date night the other night.”

Frankie went on to clarify his remarks in a statement to PEOPLE, saying: “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in an official relationship, and my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally.”

They're quarantining together.

A second insider told PEOPLE the two are currently quarantining together at the singer’s Los Angeles home.

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande Debut 'Stuck with U' Video Featuring Celebs & Songstress' Boyfriend

“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days,” the source said. “One of the people she is with right now is Dalton."

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Youtube

They made their first official appearance in the "Stuck with U" video.

On Friday, Grande and Bieber premiered their duet "Stuck with U" and released its accompanying music video, which included clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the video, Grande and Gomez are seen together for the first time as they sweetly dance and hug one another in a short clip.

The couple is seen slow dancing in a bedroom of Grande's home where the two are social distancing.

Gomez romantically twirled the singer as they danced, both Grande and the real estate agent flashing big smiles as they looked at one another.