Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Makes a Surprise Cameo in Her 'Rain on Me' Promo with Lady Gaga

"Oh, we are thirsty indeed," Grande joking says in the clip, responding to Lady Gaga

Ariana Grande is being showered with support thanks to boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

On Tuesday, the singer, 26, shared a hilarious promotional video for her "Rain on Me" collaboration with Lady Gaga, in which she spoofs a Weather Channel reporter as Gomez simulates raindrops by holding a shower head above her.

"It was beautiful just yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed," Gaga, 34, begins in the clip, pretending to be a meteorologist caught in a storm. "Today it is pouring rain, we are soaking wet. While some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain. Live from Beverly Hills is Ariana Grande with more to report."

"Thanks, Gaga. Rain on me, tsunami," Grande quips from another remote location. "Water like misery, but the people are still going."

"So true, Ariana. The world is up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth," Gaga replies. "Are we thirsty or what?"

"Oh, we are thirsty indeed," Grande jokes as the camera zooms out to reveal Gomez spraying water on the pop star's umbrella. "It'll be raining all summer but we'll surely be dancing when it does."

The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress also posted a close-up of the real estate agent on her Instagram Stories, captioning the post with an emoji of a smiling face with three hearts and another one of a crying face.

Grande first gave a sneak peek at her boyfriend in the music video for "Stuck with U," her latest collaboration with Justin Bieber.

In the music video, the couple can be seen slow dancing in a bedroom. Gomez romantically twirls the singer as they dance, both Grande and the real estate agent flashing big smiles as they look at one another.

An insider told PEOPLE in March that the two have been quarantining together at Grande's Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus crisis.