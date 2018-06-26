Ariana Grande Surprises Fans on Her 25th Birthday with New Song ‘Raindrops’

Ariana Grande is celebrating her 25th birthday by giving her fans a present: another taste of her upcoming album Sweetener.

On Tuesday, the pop star offered a glimpse of the music video for her new track “Raindrops.”

“When raindrops fell down from the sky, the day you left me an angel cried. Oh, she cried. An angel cried. She cried,” Grande sings in the snippet, which she uploaded to Instagram.

In the beginning of the clip, Grande appears to be hanging upside down — similar to her “No Tears Left to Cry” video — until the camera pans out to reveal Grande sitting in the middle of a massive staircase.

“Raindrops” is the latest preview of Sweetener, due Aug. 17. Grande previously released the lead single “No Tears” and her latest Nicki Minaj collab “The Light Is Coming.” The singer first revealed she’d be sharing new music on Monday.

“i know we’re not really doing snippets but i do wanna give u sum special for my birthday if that’s ok …. might post it tonight . i promise this’ll be the last of it,” she tweeted Monday morning.

Grande also opened up about the messaging in her new music.

Regarding an unreleased track called “God Is a Woman,” the singer said it’s about “sexual female empowerment & how women are literally everything & the universe is inside of us tbh.”

And Grande confirmed an old song called “Better Off” — which was scrapped from a previous project — will appear on the album. The track is just now being released “bc at first i was nervous about like……. it coming true. if that makes sense,” she tweeted. “more honest than i was ready to be w myself at the time (its v old). but it’s beautiful and has always been one of my favs and i’m very happy she’s on there. excited to share it w you.”

Fans, including Grande’s fiancé Pete Davidson, took to social media to wish the singer a happy birthday on Tuesday.

“happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed 🙂 i love you sm,” the Saturday Night Live star captioned one Instagram post.

“one more for the queen. words can’t express what a real f—ing treasure this one is,” Davidson captioned a second shot.

PEOPLE confirmed Grande and Davidson were dating in May; then, June 11, a source confirmed the pair had recently gotten engaged.

“I have everything I ever wanted,” Grande wrote in an Instagram story early Tuesday.