Filming 'Thank U, Next' Video Made Ariana Grande So Exhausted She Needs to 'Sleep for 6 Years'

Given the epic nature of the “Thank U, Next” music video, it’s no surprise filming it wiped Ariana Grande out.

A new behind-the-scenes compilation shows the pop star, 25, telling the cast and crew when they wrapped, “I have zero voice … I’m going to go sleep for six years. I love you guys. Thank you!”

The video is an homage to several early 2000s romcoms — Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going On 30, and Legally Blonde — that shaped Grande’s approach to relationships. The new backstage footage shows how much work went into each recreation and how hands-on Grande was during the process. She even came up with a few lines that fans saw in the final version.

At one point, Jonathan Bennett, who starred as heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the original Mean Girls, joked that Grande’s set looked “exactly like” where he worked some 15 years ago — and that he’s maintained his boyish good looks thanks to “tape and glue.”

Another hilarious moment shows new mom Colleen Ballinger, AKA Miranda Sings, who was eight-and-a-half-months pregnant at the time of filming, getting into character.

“You cannot stop me from doing this cheerleading dance!” said the YouTuber, who gave birth on Tuesday. “Dear son, I’m so excited to meet you, thanks for being in this video with me,” she continued in a fake, sweet voice. “And letting me twerk while your head is near my vagina.”

Fans also got to see an adorable moment in Grande’s friendship with fellow singer Troye Sivan. The pair giggled together as they watched the clip of Grande (as Regina George) pushing Sivan into a locker. The candid footage also makes it clear that the cheer at the end of the final version — complete with plenty of flips and spins — was pretty authentic.

The popularity of “Thank U, Next” played a huge role in 2018 being one of the best years for Grande professionally but one of the worst personally, an opinion she revealed when she accepted the Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s Women in Music event last Thursday.

During her speech, Grande struggled to hold back tears as she touched upon the tumult of the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her whirlwind failed romance with Pete Davidson.

“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life,” she said. “I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now … and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together,’ Ya know? Like, ‘She’s really on it.’ Like, ‘She’s got it all.’ “

Grande continued: “I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f— I’m doing so yeah, it’s been a very conflicting one.”

She added, fighting back tears: “I just want to say if you’re someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter’s gonna bring, you’re not alone in that … Ew, I’m not gonna cry that’s really stupid … You’re not alone in that. I’m really looking forward to embracing whatever happens, whatever comes my way.”

Finishing her speech, Grande opened up about her plans for 2019 and revealed what she’s has learned throughout her difficult year — including a new approach to love and relationships.

“I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I’ve given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself hopefully this year,” she concluded. “I have everything I’ve ever dreamt of having and as of late I’ve discovered that it’s the things I’ve always had and the people I’ve always had that still make me the happiest.”

Up next in BTS “Thank U, Next” footage will be a blooper real.