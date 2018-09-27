Ariana Grande Begs for Just 'One Okay' Day in Emotional Twitter Spree: 'I'm So F—ing Tired'

After Ariana Grande‘s team announced the star is taking some much-needed time off, the singer got emotional on social media Thursday in a series of tweets.

“Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” wrote Grande, adding “i’m so f—ing tired pls” and “jus wake me up when i’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace” minutes later.

The entertainer, 25, also resurfaced a tweet from earlier this month. “j f—ing k,” she wrote while re-tweeting her own post from Sept. 22 assuring fans that “everything will be okay.”

ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

Grande ended her Twitter spree by thanking her fans for their support. “ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it,” she wrote. When a fan expressed concern, the singer replied, “ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.”

A rep for Grande did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ahead of the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 — where her fiancé Pete Davidson‘s show Saturday Night Live won for variety sketch series— the singer’s team announced she would be skipping the event along with the comedian.

The awards show came 10 days after Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old. She previously opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour in May of 2017.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team said in a statement. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

During a sit-down interview with Ebro Darden on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio last month, Grande was overcome with emotion while discussing the attack at her show.

“You know, there’s some dark s— out there, man,” she said while discussing her song “Get Well Soon.” “And we just have to be there for each other as much as we can. Because you never f—ing know, you know. So I wanted to do something to make people feel good and less alone.”

Earlier this year, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer discussed her battle with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder in a candid interview with Vogue U.K.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” said Grande. “But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything.”