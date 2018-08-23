Ariana Grande Seems to Back Nicki Minaj's Complaints About Travis Scott — Hear What She Said

Nicki Minaj hasn’t bitten her tongue when it comes to voicing frustrations over Travis Scott‘s album promotion strategy — and it seems like her BFF Ariana Grande agrees.

On Wednesday, Grande was at The Vic in Chicago for a fan event sponsored by American Express in support of her latest album, Sweetener. And while her manager, Scooter Braun, was predicting that the LP would “100 percent” debut at No. 1, Grande was being a little more cautious.

“We got three days left,” Grande joked in a video from the event captured by one attendee and shared on Twitter. “You don’t know what Travis could pull!”

The crowd reacted with laughter, many connecting Grande’s comments to Minaj.

On Sunday, Minaj had lashed out at the news that her new album, Queen, debuted in the No. 2 spot. on the Billboard 200 chart — one spot behind Scott’s Astroworld, which has held the top spot for the past two weeks.

Though Queen had just been released to much buzz and acclaim, Minaj claimed that Scott had used his girlfriend Kylie Jenner to assure that he would remain leading the charts. Her evidence? The fact that Jenner had included a link to Scott’s Astroworld shop alongside an Instagram post saying she and the couple’s daughter 6-month-old Stormi would be joining him on tour.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. Lol. I’m actually laughing,” Minaj, 35, tweeted on Sunday.

In a separate message, Minaj wrote that Scott’s high sales could also be attributed to the fact that he’s selling album bundles online, which include merchandise and tour “season passes” that entitle fans to priority venue entry and discounts.

She also claimed, in further tweets, that Spotify penalized her by taking away promised promotions for the record because she played her album “10 mins early” on her Apple Beats 1 Radio show. (The streaming service has denied Minaj’s claim, arguing that they did support her release.)

All and all, Minaj still feels triumphant. She said that she had spoken with Scott and “he knows he doesn’t have the #1 album in AMERICA!”

Minaj, Grande, and Scott were all at Monday’s 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The event came just one day after Minaj’s tweetstorm.

Though Minaj and Grande — who have collaborated together multiple times before — posed lovingly for photos together, neither seemed to have been photographed with Scott. Jenner was also spotted quickly making an about-face on the red carpet to avoid passing Minaj, as captured by TMZ.

Still, Minaj denied that she really had beef with Scott or Jenner.

“People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you,” she tweeted, adding a series of kissy face emojis.

Continuing, she wrote: “When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up.”

Meanwhile, Grande appeared preoccupied with other things at the VMAs — including her fiancé Pete Davidson.

The powerhouse singer, 25, kissed Davidson on the red carpet and stayed cuddly and close with him inside New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, too.

She even gave her fiancé a shout out as she accepted the award for best pop video. “Pete Davidson thank you for existing,” Grande gushed at the end of her speech.

Davidson, 24, was also by Grande’s side at Wednesday’s fan event (dubbed “The Sweetener Sessions”).

Both dressed comfortably — he in an all-black sweatsuit and she in jeans and a white sweatshirt — the two didn’t spend any time hiding their affection for one another, sharing a smooch for photographers.