Ariana Grande Encourages Fans to Register to Vote During Her Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande is thinking ahead. She’s looking to 2020, to be exact.

The pop vocalist, 25, is using her Sweetener World Tour to help get her audience registered to vote and informed about the democratic process for the upcoming presidential election.

Dubbing the push #ThankUNextGen, people can sign up at her concert or register to vote simply by texting ‘ARIANA’.

In a post shared on Instagram, Grande, 25, emphasized an initiative to get her fans registered to vote.

Her post features a whiteboard reading “you like my rights? gee thanks, just voted”, a play on Grande’s recent hit song, 7 Rings.

Fans who registered to vote at her concert were given pink stickers that mirror the appearance of ‘I Voted’ stickers, reading ‘Just Registered’.

Grande’s initiative is a collaboration with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization which uses music to encourage fans to become informed voters and participate in the democratic process.

HeadCount has worked with musicians such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Chance the Rapper.

Grande is known for speaking her mind and has publicly spoken out on issues ranging from mental health to gun control.

The singer has also recently called on other celebrities to use their platforms and privilege to bring attention to various causes.

“There’s a lot of noise when you say anything about anything. But if I’m not going to say it, what’s the f—ing point of being here?” she told Elle last year. “Not everyone is going to agree with you, but that doesn’t mean I’m just going to shut up and sing my songs. I’m also going to be a human being who cares about other human beings; to be an ally and use my privilege to help educate people.”

Grande’s return to the stage on the Sweetener World Tour marks her first tour since the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, and the Manchester Bombing at her concert in 2017.