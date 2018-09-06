Ariana Grande Feeling 'Really Really Anxious' During U.K. Trip: 'This Was a Huge Test'

Ariana Grande is getting candid with her fans about her anxiety.

The “God Is a Woman” songstress, 25, traveled to London to perform at KOKO for Capital FM’s Up Close series. It was her first performance in the U.K. since she held a benefit concert following the Manchester terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her May 2017 concert.

She told her fans via Twitter that the trip was wearing on her. When a fan asked why pictures from Grande’s trip had not surfaced, Grande tweeted, “sry i’m really really anxious and really exhausted and jus trying to get thru the trip. hope that’s ok. hope you enjoy the performances. my priority is giving u the best performances i’m capable of.”

She added, “i don’t really care ab having my picture taken. love u.”

When another fan wished her a happy trip, Grande, who is engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, replied, “i’m like really trying. it’s jus been a while since i’ve done this or been this far away from home. this was a huge test. so far not so great hehe. but i’ve loved singing for u and seeing ur faces. that part has been nice. thanks for understanding n for loving me.”

Grande took time out to thank all of the fans who have bolstered her. She gushed, “hello u are the kindest human beings on the planet n i’ll always appreciate u n try my best to never let u down thanks for being so gentle n loving w me n always valuing my ‘human’ life as well as my professional one tbh.”

On Tuesday, Grande told fans that she was feeling “so much better” after having slept well the night before.

Grande has discussed anxiety in the past. In August, she teared up during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio when she spoke about “Get Well Soon,” a track on her album Sweetener that touches on the Manchester bombing.

“It’s just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety,” Grande said. “You know, there’s some dark s— out there, man. And we just have to be there for each other as much as we can. Because you never f—ing know, you know. So I wanted to do something to make people feel good and less alone.”

“It’s not just about that. It’s also about personal demons and anxiety and more intimate tragedies as well,” she continued. “Mental health is so important. People don’t pay enough mind to it because we have things to do. We have schedules, jobs, kids, places to be, pressures to fit in, Instagram Stories — whatever the f— facade you’re trying to put on, trying to keep up. People don’t pay attention to what’s happening inside. That’s why I felt it was important.”

In June, Grande told Vogue U.K. that she experienced PTSD and anxiety after the bombing.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Grande said to the magazine. “But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry,” she said.