Ariana Grande may be back to work just days after breaking off her engagement to Pete Davidson, but it hasn’t been easy.

The newly single pop star, 25, shared a selfie on Instagram Tuesday after sources tell PEOPLE she missed the final dress rehearsal for Wicked‘s 15th-anniversary special, which will air on NBC later this month. Though she skipped the rehearsal, Grande is expected to attend the final taping.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” the singer captioned her photo that showed off her makeup, specifically her green lip shade.

“Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye,” Grande added.

In late September, it was confirmed that Grande will be living out one of her dreams by joining original Wicked stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as well as the musical’s current Broadway company and the Pentatonix for NBC’s celebration of the show’s 15th anniversary, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.

One day after PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and Davidson, 24, ended their engagement, she revealed she’s focusing on her career in the wake of their breakup, sharing a photo of her Wicked rehearsal script (and leaving us to wonder if they’re really over “For Good”).

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source recently told PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Another insider close to the couple shared that they had broken up before officially calling off their engagement.

“They put on this front of being so happy but there were lots of fights and struggles behind the scenes,” the insider said of the “Into You” singer and the Saturday Night Live star, who had been dating since May.

“They’ve gotten into arguments and broken up before and got back together,” the insider added.

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway airs Monday, Oct. 29 (10 p.m. ET) on NBC.