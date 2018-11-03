Ariana & Pete
Ariana Grande Teases ‘Thank U, Next' — a Song & Album Seemingly Inspired by Pete Davidson Split

Dave Quinn
November 03, 2018

In the wake of her split with ex-fiancé Pete DavidsonAriana Grande appears to be channeling her feelings into her music, telling fans on Saturday that a new song and album are on the way.

The singer, 25, revealed that the song would come first but both would share the same title: “thank u, next” — the same words Grande appeared to lodge towards Davidson on Thursday after he joked about their failed relationship in a Saturday Night Live promo.

In the show’s clip, the 24-year-old comedian — who got engaged to Grande after a month of dating — indirectly referenced Grande when he introduced himself to musical guest Maggie Rogers and jokingly proposed to her in one fell swoop. Rogers, 24, quickly declined, and Davidson responded by saying he’s “0-3,” alluding to his failed relationships.

After the video was published, Grande tweeted, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.” She followed up with another that read, “thank u, next.”

Ariana Grande/Twitter

Grande soon deleted her tweets, but that hasn’t stopped her from repeatedly using “thank u, next.”

On Friday, she added the word “next” to a photo of a “thank you” balloon on her Instagram Story. That same day she repeated the phrase in a series of tweets that could be lyrics to that aforementioned song.

“‘Cause look what i found …. ain’t no need for searching and for that i say…. thank u, next,” she wrote. “Got so much love….. got so much patience….. i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me / and for that i say ……. thank u, next.”

Ariana Grande/Instagram

And on Saturday, she pushed things forward by sharing a photo of a track called “thank u, next” via her Instagram Stories and Twitter.

She also explained that the song will be the last on an upcoming album and that there won’t be an intro on the LP.

“No drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth,” she wrote of the record.

I’m gonna jus keep creating and putting stuff out as i please 🖤” she added. “It feels good to my soul and i love keeping the kids fed.”

Grande’s last album, Sweetener, was released on Aug. 17 and famously features a track titled “Pete Davidson.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Says She’s Healing Through Music After Calling Off Engagement with Pete Davidson

Prior to Thursday, things between Grande and Davidson appeared to be very civil.

The two called it quits in October after getting engaged in June. “It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the decision to split was a mutual choice, as both the pop star and Davidson felt the timing wasn’t right.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meanwhile, Grande said in October that she’s been relying on music to help her get through a difficult few months.

Just a week after calling off he engagement, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer said that she was working on new music.

“It fixes everything,” Grande tweeted after a fan commended her passion for music.

Music isn’t the only thing helping the pop star get through a tough time. Piggy Smallz — the pet pig Grande adopted with Davidson — has also brought joy to her life.

“The absolute love of my life,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to her tiny companion. “I have no idea what i did …… to deserve her.”

