Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in May

Ariana Grande Was 'Giddy' During Night out with Husband Dalton Gomez and Friends at Hotel Bel-Air: Source

Newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are settling into their married life.

The couple, who tied the knot last month, were seen dining together with friends in Los Angeles over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE.

The pair were at Hotel Bel-Air and enjoyed a meal at acclaimed eatery Wolfgang Puck.

"They were super cute together and very much in love," the source says. "Ariana was so giddy and happy with Dalton and her friends."

"Wolfgang stopped by and she was excited to meet him too," the insider adds.

In fact, the celebrity chef seemed so thrilled, he posted a pic of himself posing with Grande, Gomez, and their friends to his Instagram account.

"Always a pleasuring having good company at @hotelbelair!" he wrote. "Thank you for coming by!"

Grande and Gomez were married in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito, California, home on May 15. Grande's rep confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE, saying that "it was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The "positions" singer shared some photos from the ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a look at her custom Vera Wang wedding dress and Gomez' Tom Ford suit. The pictures also revealed the ethereal decorations that made the couple's home wedding-ready, including flowers that dangled from the ceiling.

On Friday, Grande shared several photos on Instagram from her newlywed life, including a snapshot of herself and several friends in a car. Another picture showed Gomez cooking with Grande's parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, as well as a video of some friends in what appeared to be a hotel room.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Gomez is "perfect" for Grande.

"They're a great fit together," a friend told PEOPLE in May. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."