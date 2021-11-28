The couple tied the knot in May during a private ceremony in Montecito, California

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Celebrate Thanksgiving with Family: 'Nothing Was Ever as Loud'

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got their turkey on!

The Voice coach, 28, and her husband celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday with members of the Grande family, which the pop star documented in a carousel of adorable photos and videos on her Instagram page.

"nothing was ever as loud … sending you all so much love i hope you feel it from here," she captioned the post.

In the comments, Ariana's brother, Frankie Grande, wrote, "😂😂😂 omg it was the most special thanksgiving… a great reminder of the incredible things we have to be grateful for… especially laughter!! 💖💖💖."

In one shot, Ariana's mother, Joan Grande, and father, Edward Butera, are seen sitting together playing a card game. In the following slide, the group harmonizes to The Beatles' 1965 hit song "Help."

In another clip, they are seen dancing around the room as the fire alarm goes off in the background.

Back in August, Ariana gave fans a glimpse of life at home with her husband in a set of sweet, candid photos shared on her Instagram Story.

"Some old some new but I love these," she wrote at the time.

She showed off her culinary skills in one photo, cooking with her mother Joan, before Gomez pulled her away from the food for a smooch in another. In addition to a selfie of the couple kissing, Ariana also included photos of their many dogs and a few snapshots with friends.

Earlier that same month, Ariana wished Gomez a happy birthday on social media. "Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "I love you infinitely."

The Positions artist began dating Gomez in January 2020, before they spent their quarantine together. The couple later announced their engagement in December.

The "Into You" singer married the real estate agent in May during a private ceremony at their Montecito, California, home. "They got married," her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."