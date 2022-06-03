Ari Lennox Seemingly Confirms Romantic Relationship with Married at First Sight's Keith Manley II

Musician Ari Lennox and Married at First Sight's Keith Manley II appeared to confirm they are seeing one another in posts shared on social media Thursday

Ari Lennox seemingly appears to have a new man in her life.

The singer, 31, shared a set of photographs on her Instagram Story on Thursday, showing herself cuddled up beside Married at First Sight alum Keith Manley II.

Lennox revealed in one post that she was attending a wedding, before she shared follow-up snapshots of herself and Manley.

In one image, the "Pressure" singer rested her head against Manley's, as the reality star captured their snapshot in a restaurant mirror.

Another image shared by Lennox showed the duo cuddled up together on a couch in more casual attire, the musician resting her leg gently on top of Manley's.

Ari Lennox Seemingly Confirms Relationship with Married at First Sight's Keith Manley Ari Lennox Seemingly Confirms Relationship with Married at First Sight's Keith Manley

Left: Credit: Ari Lennox/Instagram Right: Credit: Ari Lennox/Instagram

Manley also shared a photograph on his respective Instagram Story, showing off a photo of Lennox's hand intertwined with his own.

A representative for Manley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for Lennox could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.

Ari Lennox Seemingly Confirms Relationship with Married at First Sight's Keith Manley Credit: Keith Manley II/Instagram

Manley previously appeared on Married at First Sight's 9th season in 2019. There, he was matched with fellow contestant Iris Caldwell, before the pair decided to go their separate ways by the end of the program.

Lennox has been open about her dating life, even speaking with Essence last year about how finding a significant other hasn't been the easiest journey for her.

"I'm just bored," she explained, as seen in a video of the conversation shared by 2Cool2Blog. "I'm bored!"

"Or I'll find someone incredibly interesting and then like, the sex is terrible. And I'm sorry, but that's important," she continued, before noting that some potential partners will also be "scared of my dog."