Ari Lennox said she was arrested after accusing a woman of racially profiling her in an Amsterdam airport

Ari Lennox Says She's 'Safe' 3 Days After Being Arrested in Amsterdam Airport

R&B singer Ari Lennox has given her followers an update after being arrested in an Amsterdam airport.

"Hey loves I'm safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love," the "Pressure" singer, 30, wrote Thursday on Twitter after documenting the incident in a series of tweets earlier this week.

Lennox told followers on Monday that she was arrested "for reacting to a woman racially profiling me." In another message, she wrote, "F— Amsterdam security. They hate black people."

"I just want to go home," she added in another tweet. "I'll never leave my house again."

Ari Lennox Credit: Twitter

Robert van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a national police force, told Reuters that Lennox was taken into custody after allegedly displaying "aggressive" behavior toward an airline official, and for allegedly being drunk in public.

"Our unit found a woman full of emotions that wouldn't calm down," van Kapel told the publication. "That's why she had to be taken into custody."

Local police told CBS News that Lennox appeared to be drunk, and was involved in a dispute with both an airline staff member and a security officer.

The outlet reported that investigators were looking into possible threats made by Lennox that were allegedly directed to the staff member and a security officer.