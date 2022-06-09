The "Pressure" singer seemingly confirmed their relationship one week ago with a set of cuddled-up Instagram photos

Ari Lennox and Married at First Sight's Keith Manley II Break Up

Ari Lennox is single for the summer.

The "Pressure" singer and her boyfriend, Married at First Sight alum Keith Manley II, have broken up, a source close to the star confirms to PEOPLE.

The insider says that Lennox is in good spirits following the split, and is focusing her attention on her forthcoming second album.

News that Lennox and Manley, both 31, have called it quits comes just one week after Lennox seemingly confirmed their relationship with a series of intimate photographs shared to her Instagram Story.

In one image, the musician rested her head against Manley's as the reality star captured their snapshot in a restaurant mirror.

Another image shared by Lennox showed the duo cuddled up together on a couch in more casual attire, with the musician resting her leg gently on top of Manley's.

Manley also shared a snap on his own Instagram Story, showing off a photo of Lennox's hand intertwined with his.

Manley previously appeared on season 9 of Married at First Sight in 2019. He and fellow contestant Iris Caldwell were paired together, but chose not to stay together.

Lennox, meanwhile, released her debut studio album Shea Butter Baby in 2019, and is currently up for four BET Awards.

She previously opened up about dating difficulties to Essence, saying that she's often "bored" by her love life.

"I'm just bored," she explained, as seen in a video of the conversation shared by 2Cool2Blog. "I'm bored!"

"Or I'll find someone incredibly interesting and then like, the sex is terrible. And I'm sorry, but that's important," she continued, before noting that some potential partners will also be "scared of my dog."