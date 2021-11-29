Local police in Amsterdam reportedly said that Ari Lennox allegedly displayed aggressive behavior toward an airline official

Ari Lennox Says She Was Arrested for 'Reacting to a Woman Racially Profiling Me' in Airport

R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested at an Amsterdam airport after she claims she was racially profiled by a member of airport security.

The "Pressure" singer, 30, tweeted early Monday that she'd arrived in the Netherlands' capital city, then shortly after, wrote, "F— Amsterdam security. They hate black people."

"I just want to go home. I'll never leave my house again. Wow. They're arresting me," she wrote in a series of tweets. "I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me."

Robert van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a national police force, told Reuters that Lennox was taken into custody after allegedly displaying "aggressive" behavior toward an airline official, and for allegedly being drunk in public.

"Our unit found a woman full of emotions that wouldn't calm down," van Kapel told the news agency. "That's why she had to be taken into custody."

Local police told CBS News that Lennox appeared to be drunk, and was involved in conflict with both an airline staff member and a security officer.

The outlet reported that investigators were looking into possible threats made by Lennox that were allegedly directed to the staff member and a security officer.

It remains unclear how long the singer will stay in custody, van Kapel told Reuters.

Spokespersons for local police and for Lennox did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lennox (born Courtney Shanade Salter) released her debut studio album Shea Butter Baby in 2019, and the song's title track, which features J. Cole, has since racked up more than 113 million streams on Spotify.