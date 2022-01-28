Argentinian Singer Diego Verdaguer Dead at 70 Following COVID-19 Complications

Diego Verdaguer, a singer known for hits like "Volvere" and "Corazón de Papel," has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month

Argentinian singer Diego Verdaguer has died, reportedly of COVID-19 complications. He was 70.

Verdaguer died Thursday at a hospital in Los Angeles, a rep for Verdaguer confirmed to PEOPLE. The singer's family announced his death in a message posted on Instagram and Twitter Friday.

"It's with absolute sadness that we inform all of his fans and friends that our beloved Diego left his body today to continue his journey and creativity in another form of eternal life," the message reads, per Billboard. "His entire family is submerged in this pain, which is why we ask for your comprehension in these difficult times."

Verdaguer was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in December, and had been hospitalized, according to The Associated Press. Local outlet Agencia EFE reports he succumbed to complications from the disease.

Verdaguer was born in Buenos Aires in 1951, according to the AP. He released his first single, "Lejos del Amor," when he was just 17 years old. Verdaguer later moved to Mexico in 1980, and held both Argentinian and Mexican citizenships.

The singer, who created two albums inspired by Mexico — 2009's Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas and 2014's Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas 2 — told the AP in 2019 that he was "more Mexican than anything."

Diego Verdaguer Diego Verdaguer | Credit: Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Verdaguer enjoyed a successful, 50-plus-year career, which included multiple hits like "Volvere," "Corazón de Papel," "Tonta," "Ladrona," and "Voy a Conquistarte," per Billboard.

Two of his tracks — "Estoy Celoso" and "No Es Tan Facil" landed on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

Verdaguer was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2009 for his work on Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas, according to Billboard. He received a second nod for best ranchero album after the release of Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas 2.

Verdaguer often collaborated with his wife, singer Amanda Miguel, and the two went on tour together in 2018, per Billboard. Their daughter, Ana Victoria, who is also a singer, performed alongside them for 10 dates on the "Siempre Juntos" tour.