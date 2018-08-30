Aretha Franklin Wears Rose Gold Gown in Third Outfit Change for Last Viewing Before Funeral

Harry Langdon/Getty

Aretha Franklin was laid in a third outfit during the final public open-casket viewing before her funeral on Friday.

On Thursday, the late Queen of Soul was dressed in a rose gold St. John’s gown and gold Christian Louboutin heels, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight, for the last viewing at the place where she got her start: the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan.

This marks her third outfit change this week for the casket viewing services which began on Monday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. She wore a red suit and matching Christian Louboutin pumps in a gold-plated casket.

Paul Sancya/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Franklin was laid in a powder blue dress and matching shoes in a bronze casket.

Franklin died at age 76 of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” Franklin’s family said in a statement.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin Reportedly Had an Estimated Net Worth of $80 Million and No Will — What’s at Stake?

“We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world.

David Redfern/Redferns

“We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Franklin’s funeral will take place on Friday at Greater Grace Temple.

Former president Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Cicely Tyson, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Clive Davis, and others will speak at the funeral. Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan, and others will perform at the service.