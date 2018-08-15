Aretha Franklin Is 'Seriously Ill': Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Queen of Soul

Celebrities are paying tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Aretha Franklin, who is in declining health and reportedly receiving palliative care at home in Detroit “surrounded by family members,” is one of most acclaimed musicians of the 20th century, belting out hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman.”

PEOPLE reported on Monday that Franklin was in the midst of a health crisis, with a friend of the artist explaining that the singer has “been ill for a long time” and her loved ones have been warned her “death is imminent.”

Later in the day, Franklin’s nephew Tim told PEOPLE that his aunt was surrounded by her loved ones and resting at home. “She’s alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people,” Tim said. “Family is there with her. She’s home.”

Notes from Franklin’s celebrity admirers and collaborators have poured in since news of her failing health became public earlier this week.

There is a bright FLAME about to go out , ONLY GOD KNOW WHEN Say a prayer and let her go -deep Breath — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 15, 2018

“There is a bright FLAME about to go out, ONLY GOD KNOW WHEN. Say a prayer and let her go – deep breath,” Diana Ross tweeted, while Patti LaBelle added, “My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now.”

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 14, 2018

Queen. My Queen, We Are Singing You A Sunrise. Surrounding You with Love & Light @ArethaFranklin… Queen. OUR QUEEN abxo pic.twitter.com/6O7dFfPy5F — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) August 14, 2018

CHAKA KHAN – RESPECT – 💜💜 ARETHA FRANKLIN

I fall asleep tonight with a heavy heart & a prayer for my soul sister 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/0WOKwNw0VX #ArethaFranklin — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) August 14, 2018

I say a little Prayer for you, Aretha. GOD Save the Queen of Soul. Much Love and R.E.S.P.E.C.T! #Arethafranklin #respect #PrayersForAretha — Mr. T (@MrT) August 14, 2018

Love and prayers for Aretha Franklin. The most soulful angelic voice that ever was. You are the queen and we love you. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 14, 2018

There will NEVER be another Aretha Franklin. Only those inspired by her as they reach for the impossible. https://t.co/9iYaGo0ZoW — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 14, 2018

“I know you got to disturb the peace when you ain’t got no peace”

– Aretha Franklin 🙏🏽✌🏾✊🏽 https://t.co/WjuuIi5ZLd — Holly Robinson Peete🧚🏽‍♂️ (@hollyrpeete) August 14, 2018

Aretha Franklin's rich voice, passionate deliver and empowering lyrics represent some of the greatest recordings in the history of music! On this day and everyday we're thinking of the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/MLBTWlafNb — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Mariah Carey wrote, “Praying for the Queen of Soul.”

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

Ciara added, “Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now!”

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha!!!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 13, 2018

Many people have been reaching out to me about Aretha Franklin. Aretha and I have known each other since 1987 when I hosted a talk show in my hometown Detroit that she was a fan of. She is a woman of deep faith. Prayer is the greatest gift you can give her at this time. Thank you — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) August 13, 2018

My Prayers to Aretha Franklin and her family! It's been reported that the Queen of Soul is gravely ill!

Continued prayers to you! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2jCBi2VfM4 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) August 13, 2018

Sending out nothing but prayers and love to #ArethaFranklin. Can you imagine having lived in a world without her music? I sure can't. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) August 13, 2018

Praying for @ArethaFranklin One of the greatest vocalists of our time. We all ❤️you. — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) August 13, 2018

Pray for the Queen, Aretha Franklin, a true warrior and my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/NGltlXONDY — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 13, 2018

Please God hear our prayers for Aretha Franklin🙏🏽. In Jesus Name. Amen — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) August 13, 2018

Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/oHHO5Kvfah — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 13, 2018

everyone please say a little prayer for the queen @ArethaFranklin

one of a kind voice, a living legend, a timeless artist, an inspiration to music forever … prayers and love to her and her family right now ❤️ — kirstin™ (@kirstin) August 13, 2018

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2018

In 2011, Franklin spoke to PEOPLE after a stay in the hospital.

“I feel fabulous, really,” she said at the time. “And I’m so thankful to all of the people who said a little prayer for me. People at the check out line in the market were telling me that they prayed for me. It’s amazing how beautiful people can be.”