Late Aretha Franklin Was Dressed in Powder Blue in Second Outfit Change for Last Public Viewing

Aretha Franklin laid in repose in a different outfit for the final public open-casket viewing before her funeral.

On Wednesday, the late Queen of Soul was dressed in a powder blue dress and matching shoes in a bronze casket, a change from the red suit and crimson pumps she wore in a gold-plated casket on Tuesday.

On the inside of the lid embroidered into the fabric is “Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul.”

The second day of Franklin’s public viewing was once again streamed from the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

Aretha Franklin D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Franklin died at age 76 of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” Franklin’s family said in a statement.

“We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world.

“We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Aretha Franklin Paul Sancya/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Franklin’s funeral, which will be streamed online and on television, will take place on Friday at Greater Grace Temple.

Former president Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Cicely Tyson, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Clive Davis, and others will speak at the funeral. Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan, and others will perform at the service.