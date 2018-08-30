Memorial Concert Honoring Aretha Franklin Features 22 Acts Live from Detroit

Before Aretha Franklin is laid to rest, fans and famous friends gathered to honor her with a memorial concert in her hometown of Detroit Thursday.

The free show, A People’s Tribute to the Queen, was sold out within minutes on Monday.

The tribute took place at Chene Park but those who did not score tickets were able to view the concert via live stream.

A People’s Tribute, which was organized by Franklin’s family, was packed with a number of celebrity appearances and performers.

Aretha Franklin Paul Natkin/Getty

An R&B tribute, featuring performances by Ronnie McNeir, Cherri Black, Gwen Foxx, Beth Griffith-Manley, Kimmie Horne and more have been scheduled, the Detroit Free Press reported.

An all-star tribute will follow with Angie Stone, Tweet, Regina Belle, Raheem DeVaughn and Keith Washington and the Four Tops.

There will also be a jazz and gospel tribute as Franklin grew up singing gospel music.

Aretha Franklin Fred A. Sabine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Tyler Perry, Jenifer Lewis, and Judge Greg Mathis will also be in attendance, and the show will conclude with a performance of Franklin’s biggest hit “Respect.”

RELATED: Aretha Franklin’s Longtime Hairdresser Was Proud to ‘Polish Her Crown’ for Her Funeral

The tribute concert comes just one day after Franklin’s public open-casket viewing.

Franklin died at age 76 of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16.