Ailing Aretha Franklin Visited by Stevie Wonder, Jesse Jackson and Ex Glynn Turman at Home

Stevie Wonder and Reverend Jesse Jackson recently visited an ailing Aretha Franklin at her home in Detroit, her longtime publicist Gwendolyn Quinn confirms to PEOPLE.

Glynn Turman, who was married to the “Queen of Soul” from 1978 to 1984, also paid her a visit, adds her rep. “She is seriously ill and surrounded by family members who appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received,” Quinn says of the “Respect” singer’s condition.

On Monday, Franklin’s nephew Tim Franklin spoke to PEOPLE following the news of the 76-year-old star’s illness, saying she was “resting” at home. “Family is there with her,” said Tim.

A source close to the singer spoke to the Associated Press on Monday to confirm that Franklin is “seriously ill” but declined to provide any additional details as to the severity or the cause of the 76-year-old singer’s illness.

“She has been ill for a long time,” a longtime friend previously told PEOPLE. “She did not want people to know, and she didn’t make it public.”

Roger Friedman, a reporter with Showbiz 411, was the first to speak on Franklin’s ailing health. Detroit news anchor Evrod Cassimy has also been in touch with Franklin’s family and even spoke to the star herself on Monday.

“I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release,” Cassimy wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“Still praying,” Cassimy Tweeted on Tuesday.

While rumors of an illness circulated over the last few years, Franklin remained tight-lipped on her condition.

“Aretha Franklin has been the Matriarch of the Franklin family since the passing of all of her siblings,” Quinn adds. “The love she has for her family is above reproach and was evident in the warm smiles she was able to share with her nephew during his very brief visit two weeks ago.”

In April 2011, PEOPLE spoke with Franklin after she was hospitalized for an operation. “I feel fabulous, really,” she said at the time. “And I’m so thankful to all of the people who said a little prayer for me. People at the check out line the market were telling me that they prayed for me. It’s amazing how beautiful people can be.”