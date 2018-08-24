Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson and More Set to Perform at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Aretha Franklin will be sent to her final resting place with special tributes from her famous friends.

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, and Chaka Khan are set to perform at the Queen of Soul’s funeral, which will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31, as announced in a statement provided by Franklin’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, to The Associated Press, according to Deadline.

Jennifer Hudson, who recently signed on to portray Franklin in a biopic based on her memoir Aretha: From These Roots, will also pay tribute.

Being that Franklin began her career singing gospel music, her service will highlight her Christian roots.

Gospel artists Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir have also been named as performers.

Franklin’s funeral will only be open to close friends and family of the late singer and will be held at Greater Grace Temple, the Associated Press reported.

A public viewing will take place for fans on Aug. 28 and 29.

Franklin died on Aug. 16 after battling pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” Franklin’s family said in a statement.

“We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world.

“We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Wonder previously revealed he and Franklin had made plans to make new music just months before she died.

“She wasn’t able to speak back, but her family felt that she could hear me,” he told CBS This Morning one day after her death. “We talked about doing some music, as recent as two months ago, we talked about it.”

Meanwhile, country star Hill shared on Instagram: “The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

And Hudson also remembered a special moment she had with Franklin, writing on Instagram, “I will say while teaching me about your life, [you] taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine. I will never forget those teachings.”