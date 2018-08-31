The Queen of Soul Is Laid to Rest: Watch Aretha Franklin's Moving, Star-Studded Funeral Service

After thousands of fans paid their respects to the late Queen of Soul this week, Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest on Friday following a star-studded funeral.

Scheduled to begin with a viewing at 8:30 a.m. in advance of the service at 10 a.m. ET Friday morning at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, the “Respect” singer — who died of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16 — will be honored by her fellow celebrities and other high-profile speakers including Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson and more.

The day will begin with a viewing, during which many of Franklin’s recordings will be played. The late singer’s family is expected to process into the chapel for the service, which will include multiple readings from the Bible.

Greater Grace Temple pastor Bishop Charles H. Ellis will be officiating the service, and the Rev. Robert Smith Jr. will be serving as the Co-Officiant.

The service is also expected to highlight Franklin’s Christian roots and pay homage to the start of her career when she focused heavily on gospel music. Gospel artists Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir have also been named as performers.

Following the six and 1/2 hour funeral, Franklin will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Ceremony alongside her father Rev. C.L. Franklin.