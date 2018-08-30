Everything to Know About Aretha Franklin’s 6 and 1/2 Hour Funeral

Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest on Friday, two weeks after the legendary singer died of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

The Queen of Soul’s funeral will take place on Friday, Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Franklin’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn previously told PEOPLE.

While the ceremony will be strictly limited to friends and family of the late singer, fans will still have a chance to virtually attend the service.

The funeral comes days after public viewings were held on Aug. 28 and 29, where fans were able to pay their respects to Franklin in person.

Here’s everything you need to know about Franklin’s funeral.

When does it all start?

The six-hour long celebration of Franklin’s life and legacy is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time and end at 3 p.m., according to Entertainment Tonight.

The day will begin with a viewing, during which many of the singer’s recordings will be played.

At 10:00 a.m., the late singer’s family is expected to process into the chapel for the service, which will include multiple readings from the Bible, and be full of performances and speeches from musical artists, politicians, and others whose lives were positively impacted by Franklin.

Greater Grace Temple pastor Bishop Charles H. Ellis will be officiating the service, and the Rev. Robert Smith Jr. will be serving as the Co-Officiant.

Where is it airing?

Starting at 10 a.m., the WORD Network, a religious broadcasting network, will be streaming the service on its website, according to the Detroit News.

The outlet also reported that the event will be broadcast in full by the Associated Press, and that portions of the ceremony will also be shared on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. BET will also be airing the funeral in its entirety.

Additionally, PEOPLE.com and PEOPLE’s Facebook will host the livestream.

Who’s performing?

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, and Chaka Khan are set to perform at the Queen of Soul’s funeral, as announced in a statement previously provided to PEOPLE by Franklin’s publicist.

Being that Franklin began her career singing gospel music, her service will highlight her Christian roots.

Gospel artists Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir have also been named as performers.

Ariana Grande is also set to sing at the service, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Jennifer Hudson, who recently signed on to portray Franklin in a biopic based on her memoir Aretha: From These Roots, will also pay tribute with a rendition of “Amazing Grace,” according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that Hill will sing “What A Friend We Have in Jesus,” Kahn will opt for “Going Up Yonder,” while Stevie Wonder will be performing two songs with National Artists, including “The Lord’s Prayer.” They also reported that Ron Isley will sing “His Eye Is On the Sparrow.”

Franklin’s publicist previously told the outlet that “Aretha was fond” of the 25-year-old singer, and also noted that Franklin’s family appreciated Grande’s tribute to Franklin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, during which she cried while singing “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

During the service, Grande will once again sing Franklin’s iconic hit, according to TMZ.

American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino-Taylor will also be sharing a musical tribute to Franklin, according to Entertainment Tonight. TMZ reported she will be singing hymn “Precious Lord.”

Who’s speaking?

Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Cicely Tyson, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Clive Davis, and others will speak at the funeral.

Additionally, Tyler Perry will pay his respects, according to Entertainment Tonight.