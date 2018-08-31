Faith Hill Performs 'What a Friend We Have in Jesus' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Faith Hill’s performance at Aretha Franklin’s funeral was a moment to remember.

On Friday, Hill hit the stage to perform “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul at the Greater Grace Temple in the late star’s native Detroit. Franklin died on Aug. 16 after battling pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Backed by a gospel choir, delivered a powerful rendition of the traditional hymnal before a crowd of dignitaries that included Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson, and former President and Secretary of State Bill and Hillary Clinton. The song was featured on Franklin’s 1972 live album Amazing Grace.

Faith Hill performs at Aretha Franklin's funeral service, held on Aug. 31, 2018, at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Hill was just one of a star-studded list of performers that included Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

On Aug. 16, the country superstar, 50, took to Instagram to remember Franklin, writing “GLORY, GLORY, GLORY to the ALMIGHTY!!! The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement.”

During a 1996 interview with the Washington Post, Hill credited Franklin as a “big influence” behind her successful career.

RELATED: Late Aretha Franklin Was Dressed in Powder Blue in Second Outfit Change for Last Public Viewing

“For me, the big influence wasn’t Linda Ronstadt; it was Aretha Franklin,” said Hill. “I’ve always listened to Aretha. When you hear the drums and bass on my records, that’s where it comes from.”

Hill most recently performed Franklin and George Michael’s famous 1986 duet "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" with her husband Tim McGraw last year as part of their 2017 Soul2Soul tour.