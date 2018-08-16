The Music World's King and Queen: Aretha Franklin Dies 41 Years to the Day After Elvis Presley

The Queen of Soul died on the same day as the King of Rock and Roll.

Music legend Aretha Frankin died Thursday morning of advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type at the age of 76 — exactly 41 years after Elvis Presley died under extremely different circumstances.

While the death of the “Respect” singer was anticipated in recent days, Presley’s death stunned the world. He was just 42 years old when Ginger Alden walked into the bathroom adjoining the palatial master bedroom of Graceland and discovered the star’s body.

Although his cause of death was ruled as a heart attack by coroners, there have long been theories that drugs played a role in his passing.

RELATED: Elvis Presley’s Graceland: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the King of Rock’s Legendary Home

Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley Mychal Watts/WireImage; Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images

RELATED: Remembering the Queen of Soul — Aretha Franklin’s Life in Photos

Last year, thousands of fans gathered at Presley’s iconic Memphis mansion in honor of the 40th anniversary of his death. The singer’s former wife Priscilla Presley was spotted mingling with attendees in the afternoon, and his only child, Lisa Marie Presley, was also at the memorial alongside twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood. She lit candles with mourners, joining them for a procession throughout the grounds of the 13.8-acre estate — which includes the graves of Elvis, his parents and his grandmother.

Lisa Marie Presey with her daughters Courtesy Graceland

RELATED: Remember Aretha Franklin with the Queen of Soul’s Top 10 Greatest Songs

Franklin had struggled with her health for years, and a source told PEOPLE Monday that she had taken a turn for the worse, adding that her death was “imminent.”

On Thursday, the icon’s family released a touching statement addressing their loss.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” they said. “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

Aretha Franklin RB/Redferns

RELATED: Teen Motherhood, Losing Her Dad and Her Quiet Health Battle: Aretha Franklin’s Personal Struggles

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.