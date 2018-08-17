Fans Will Be Able to Pay Tribute to Aretha Franklin Before Her Funeral Later This Month

Before Aretha Franklin is laid to rest at the end of August, the beloved singer’s fans will get a chance to pay their respects during two public viewings.

Franklin’s publicist tells PEOPLE that the Queen of Soul’s funeral will take place on Friday, Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

While the ceremony — slated to begin at 10 a.m. — will be strictly limited to friends and family of the late singer, fans will still have a chance to honor her a few days earlier.

On Aug. 28 and 29, public viewings will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. On both days, fans will be able to pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

RELATED: Remember Aretha Franklin with the Queen of Soul’s Top 10 Greatest Songs

Aretha Franklin Paul Natkin/Getty

RELATED: Teen Motherhood, Losing Her Dad and Her Quiet Health Battle: Aretha Franklin’s Personal Struggles

Following the funeral service, Franklin will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery.

“Aretha Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan, along with her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew, Thomas Garrett,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

The announcement comes just one day after Franklin died from advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type at the age of 76.

Aretha Franklin Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Fans Remember Late ‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Outside Harlem’s Apollo Theater

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds,” the family said in a statement.

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”