Aretha Franklin Dead at 76: Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Queen of Soul

Celebrities are paying tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Aretha Franklin died Thursday morning of advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, her publicist confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 76. The legend had been in declining health and receiving palliative care at home in Detroit “surrounded by family members.”

PEOPLE reported on Monday that Franklin was in the midst of a health crisis, with a friend of the artist explaining that the singer has “been ill for a long time” and her loved ones have been warned her “death is imminent.”

Later in the day, Franklin’s nephew Tim told PEOPLE that his aunt was surrounded by her loved ones and resting at home. “She’s alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people,” Tim said. “Family is there with her. She’s home.”

Notes from Franklin’s celebrity admirers and collaborators have poured in since news of her failing health became public earlier this week.

RELATED: Aretha Franklin Is ‘Hanging in There’ Says Bandmate: ‘She’s in Bad Shape but She’s a Fighter’

There is a bright FLAME about to go out , ONLY GOD KNOW WHEN Say a prayer and let her go -deep Breath — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 15, 2018

“There is a bright FLAME about to go out, ONLY GOD KNOW WHEN. Say a prayer and let her go – deep breath,” Diana Ross tweeted earlier in the week, while Patti LaBelle added, “My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now.”

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 14, 2018

Lionel Richie praised Franklin in a statement to PEOPLE. “Her voice; her presence; her style. No one did it better. Truly the Queen of Soul. I will miss you!”

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Aretha. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 16, 2018

The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry & music will move & inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/3LaOL6wvkn — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

I just finished interviews in Berlin, and was informed the mighty arethafranklin has passed. RIPArethaFranklin #TheQueenofSoul https://t.co/ScWqOaBCrV — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 16, 2018

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018

.@ArethaFranklin was a unique thread in the fabric of our nation’s history. The Queen of Soul’s music played a vital role in uniting this country during some of our most trying times. She will be missed. — Al Gore (@algore) August 16, 2018

This is the face of a young man who couldn't believe he was actually singing with the GREATEST OF ALL TIME. Thank you, Ms. Franklin for blessing us with your incomparable gift. Honored to have shared the stage with you even for a moment. Always bowing down to you. #QueenofSoul pic.twitter.com/4bZVAWcqeS — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be. No one can replace her. – Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/7QZQ1IzSD8 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) August 16, 2018

Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing & still making people souls move🙌🏾 this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bEueBCLGJ9 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 16, 2018

“this morning we lost an icon a legend a voice a musician an activist: her soul lives on may you sleep in heavenly peace ms. franklin ” 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/eCpKBXMoHB — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) August 16, 2018

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Aretha Franklin. Aretha was a groundbreaker and an icon whose legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/dmYrfpDOjC — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

We Will Always Love You Aretha We Will Always Speak Your Name And Give RESPECT. ~Lish and Debbie 💕💐 #arethafranklin pic.twitter.com/kUFoqoMxiA — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 16, 2018

"Music does a lot of things for a lot of people. It's transporting, for sure. It can take you right back, years back, to the very moment certain things happened in your life. It's uplifting, it's encouraging, it's strengthening" RIP #QueenOfSoul Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/GP36DnaO5z — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

Queen. My Queen, We Are Singing You A Sunrise. Surrounding You with Love & Light @ArethaFranklin… Queen. OUR QUEEN abxo pic.twitter.com/6O7dFfPy5F — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) August 14, 2018

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018

This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/UatS3U3YXe — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

CHAKA KHAN – RESPECT – 💜💜 ARETHA FRANKLIN

I fall asleep tonight with a heavy heart & a prayer for my soul sister 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/0WOKwNw0VX #ArethaFranklin — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) August 14, 2018

Recently, my friend Aretha sent me beautiful flowers with the message “Just Because.”

That’s the kind and generous spirit of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Her spirit lives within me, and I will hold on to it forever. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 16, 2018

My Detroit sister. #QueenOfSoul so so sad. Prayers to her family and may she Rest In Peace. We lost a true LEGEND #ArethaFranklin https://t.co/Jl9bktgiFK — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) August 16, 2018

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me….she will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/74VM9IYejI — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 16, 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018

Aretha was One of a kind… The Queen of Soul ♥️ Nothing but 'Respect'… Heart & Prayers to Family & Friends… 🙏🏻x https://t.co/3w0egQmcAT — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) August 16, 2018

Rest in Power, Ms. Aretha. You were the Queen. Your rendition of “Respect” launched a revolution. Our condolences go out to the Franklin family and all of her fans worldwide. – The Redding Family https://t.co/GzudOmBH5M #ArethaFranklin — Otis Redding (@OtisRedding) August 16, 2018

I love Aretha. — Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) August 16, 2018

Very sad to hear the news about Aretha, she was so inspiring and wherever you were she always brought you to church. pic.twitter.com/GMCzQRkahc — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 16, 2018

I say a little Prayer for you, Aretha. GOD Save the Queen of Soul. Much Love and R.E.S.P.E.C.T! #Arethafranklin #respect #PrayersForAretha — Mr. T (@MrT) August 14, 2018

Love and prayers for Aretha Franklin. The most soulful angelic voice that ever was. You are the queen and we love you. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 14, 2018

There will NEVER be another Aretha Franklin. Only those inspired by her as they reach for the impossible. https://t.co/9iYaGo0ZoW — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 14, 2018

“I know you got to disturb the peace when you ain’t got no peace”

– Aretha Franklin 🙏🏽✌🏾✊🏽 https://t.co/WjuuIi5ZLd — Holly Robinson Peete🧚🏽‍♂️ (@hollyrpeete) August 14, 2018

Aretha Franklin's rich voice, passionate deliver and empowering lyrics represent some of the greatest recordings in the history of music! On this day and everyday we're thinking of the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/MLBTWlafNb — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Mariah Carey wrote, “Praying for the Queen of Soul.”

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

Ciara added, “Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now!”

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha!!!!!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 13, 2018

Many people have been reaching out to me about Aretha Franklin. Aretha and I have known each other since 1987 when I hosted a talk show in my hometown Detroit that she was a fan of. She is a woman of deep faith. Prayer is the greatest gift you can give her at this time. Thank you — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) August 13, 2018

My Prayers to Aretha Franklin and her family! It's been reported that the Queen of Soul is gravely ill!

Continued prayers to you! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2jCBi2VfM4 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) August 13, 2018

Sending out nothing but prayers and love to #ArethaFranklin. Can you imagine having lived in a world without her music? I sure can't. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) August 13, 2018

Praying for @ArethaFranklin One of the greatest vocalists of our time. We all ❤️you. — Carnie Wilson (@CarnieWilson) August 13, 2018

Pray for the Queen, Aretha Franklin, a true warrior and my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/NGltlXONDY — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 13, 2018

Please God hear our prayers for Aretha Franklin🙏🏽. In Jesus Name. Amen — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) August 13, 2018

Prayers going up for the Queen of Soul tonight. Music just wouldn’t be same if not for Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/oHHO5Kvfah — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) August 13, 2018

everyone please say a little prayer for the queen @ArethaFranklin

one of a kind voice, a living legend, a timeless artist, an inspiration to music forever … prayers and love to her and her family right now ❤️ — kirstin™ (@kirstin) August 13, 2018

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2018

RELATED: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Lifelong Need for ‘Extreme’ Privacy: It’s Been Her ‘Strategy’ for ‘Survival’ Says Biographer

In 2011, Franklin spoke to PEOPLE after a stay in the hospital.

“I feel fabulous, really,” she said at the time. “And I’m so thankful to all of the people who said a little prayer for me. People at the check out line in the market were telling me that they prayed for me. It’s amazing how beautiful people can be.”