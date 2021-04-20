Billie Eilish Sparks Dating Rumors with Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce After Casual Coffee Run

The pair was spotted walking Eilish's pitbull Shark in Santa Barbara, California over the weekend

Billie Eilish may have a new beau.

The Grammy-winning singer, 19, was spotted grabbing coffee with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in Santa Barbara, California over the weekend, sparking rumors that the two are dating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During their casual outing, Eilish wore a black Snoop Dogg hoodie and matching biker shorts while Vorce, who accompanied her to grab coffee and walk her pitbull Shark, also sported a casual look, wearing a teal crewneck, ripped jeans and a Liverpool F.C. cap.

Vorce, whose Instagram account is private, has appeared in horror films such Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? and Little Monsters, along with several short films.

"Actor. Writer. Degenerate. Los Angeles. ⚜️," reads his Instagram bio.

A rep for Eilish did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Billie Eilish Cozies Up To New Actor Beau Matthew Vorce During California Staycation. Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce | Credit: Ronin47 / SplashNews.com

At one point during the outing, in photos captured by Page Six, Eilish was pictured resting her head on Vorce's shoulder as he placed his hand around her neck.

The Billboard chart-topper has yet to address the latest speculation surrounding her love life. However, in her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which was released in February, she opens up about her relatiosnhip ex-boyfriend, rapper 7:AMP, né Brandon Adams.

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish | Credit: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, November 21, included Billie Eilish (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Taylor Kitsch (21 Bridges), and musical guest Jessie Reyez. (ABC/Randy Holmes) BILLIE EILISH

"I just wasn't happy," Eilish said in the film of her breakup from the rapper, whom she refers to as Q. "I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him."

She went on, "There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, 'Dude, you don't have enough love to love yourself so you can't love me, dude. And you don't. You think you do.'"

At the time of the documentary, Eilish shared that she still "loved" Q and hadn't moved on from him just yet.