Arcade Fire's Win Butler Denies Alleged Sexual Misconduct and Claims Affairs Were 'Consensual'

Three women have accused Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler of inappropriate sexual misconduct, and one gender-fluid individual (who uses they/them pronouns) has alleged the Canadian multi-instrumentalist sexually assaulted them.

Butler has denied the allegations, which came to light in a story featuring contributions from all four accusers as well as the 42-year-old musician's longtime bandmate and wife, Régine Chassagne, that was published by Pitchfork on Saturday. The "Reflektor" musician told the outlet each interaction was "consensual."

The three women, all of whom were self-described as then-Arcade Fire fans, spoke to the outlet about several alleged sexual interactions they've deemed "inappropriate" due to the age gap, power shift and other contextual reasons. According to the accusers, Butler allegedly sent unrequested sexual images and videos to them on multiple occasions and asked for the same from the women.

They claimed the events, which took place from 2016 to 2020, occurred when the women's ages ranged from 18 to 23 and Butler was between ages 36 and 39.

The fourth, nonbinary-identifying accuser, who spoke to Pitchfork under the pseudonym "Lily," claimed they were sexually assaulted by Butler twice in 2015, when they were 21 and he was 34, after meeting at an Arcade Fire concert.

Lily and Butler became friends following the meeting and hung out on multiple occasions, with Lily recounting many of their interactions as "uncomfortable" and Butler claiming they were "mutual" and "flirtatious."

After one dinner hangout, Lily alleged Butler touched their crotch in a "very aggressive" manner, though the Grammy winner denied the claim.

Arcade Fire. Phillip Chin/Getty

Butler responded to each event with declinations and/or his own recollections, which differed from the accusers', and gave a statement to Pitchfork through crisis publicist expert Risa Heller.

"I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side," began Butler's statement. "But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made."

"I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage," the musician continued. "There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son. The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware — our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some."

Butler admitted to connecting with several individuals "in person, at shows, and through social media" and sending messages he's "not proud" of. However, he said "every single" interaction has been "mutual and always between consenting adults."

"I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened," he added. "While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else's pain."

The Arcade Fire frontman then spoke to his longtime experiences with "mental health issues and the ghosts of childhood abuse."

"In my 30s, I started drinking as I dealt with the heaviest depression of my life after our family experienced a miscarriage," said Butler, noting that he doesn't want to "excuse" his behavior but rather "give some context" to his life around the time of the accusers' stories.

"I have been working hard on myself — not out of fear or shame, but because I am a human being who wants to improve despite my flaws and damage," he continued, noting that he's been attending therapy and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. "I am more aware now of how my public persona can distort relationships even if a situation feels friendly and positive to me. I am very grateful to Régine, my family, my dear friends, and my therapist, who have helped me back from the abyss that I felt certain at times would consume me."

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne. Kevin Winter/Getty

Butler said that going forward, he will keep learning from his mistakes and "working hard to become a better person." He then apologized for his actions.

"I say to you all my friends, family, to anyone I have hurt and to the people who love my music and are shocked and disappointed by this report: I'm sorry. I'm sorry for the pain I caused," read the statement's conclusion. "I'm sorry I wasn't more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people — I f---ed up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences. I can do better and I will do better."

Chassagne, 46, also provided a statement to Pitchfork about the allegations against her husband of 20 years. "[F]or all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family," she told the outlet.

"I've known Win since before we were 'famous,' when we were just ordinary college students. I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did," she continued. "He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together."

Elsewhere in the story, Lily responded to Butler's statement with their own. "Apologies are things I've come not to expect from people who perpetuate harm," they said. "But if he could sit back for a moment and realize what he has done enough to understand that he has to change his behavior, then maybe that would be enough to protect other people moving forward."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.