Arcade Fire's Win Butler Faces Fifth Misconduct Claim as Woman Says He Was 'Emotionally Manipulative'

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of misconduct by a fifth person, a woman who claims their three-year on-and-off relationship was an "abusive dynamic" and "ultimately dehumanizing."

The woman's allegations were published by Pitchfork, which in August reported three claims of inappropriate misconduct and one accusation of sexual assault against Butler, which he denied.

The woman, who used the pseudonym Sabina, told the outlet that she and the Canadian rocker, 42, had a three-year sexual relationship that was "emotionally manipulative."

Sabina said she met Butler in 2015, when she was 22 and newly divorced after leaving a "strict religious group." Their first meeting was at the Montreal café where Sabina worked, and they soon struck up a friendship that eventually turned sexual.

"In general, it was an abusive dynamic," she said. "It was really aggressive and I felt like I just had to do what he said. I was not really comfortable with some of the things he was asking me to do, but doing them anyway. And that is ultimately dehumanizing."

Sabina alleged that Butler once sent her an unsolicited photo of himself masturbating, which she claimed "was crossing a line," and that she felt as though there was a power imbalance in their relationship. She said that she did not ever explicitly turn down his advances, and thinks he would characterize their relations as consensual.

A rep for Butler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When the first accusations were published in August, Butler admitted to having "consensual relationships" outside of his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne, whom he married in 2003. The two share a 9-year-old son.

Arcade Fire. Phillip Chin/Getty

"I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened," he said, in part, in a statement to Pitchfork through crisis publicist expert Risa Heller. "While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else's pain."

Chassagne also released a statement in support of her husband, writing: "I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did."

In light of the allegations, several radio stations in Canada pulled the band's music from their rotation, and Feist dropped out as the opening act of the band's 2022 European tour.

Arcade Fire's album WE was nominated for best alternative album at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.