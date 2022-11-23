Arcade Fire's Win Butler Faces Fifth Misconduct Claim as Woman Says He Was 'Emotionally Manipulative'

Four other people accused Win Butler of misconduct and sexual assault in August

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 02:25 PM
Win Butler of Arcade Fire performs on stage at Wizink Center on September 21, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Win Butler. Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of misconduct by a fifth person, a woman who claims their three-year on-and-off relationship was an "abusive dynamic" and "ultimately dehumanizing."

The woman's allegations were published by Pitchfork, which in August reported three claims of inappropriate misconduct and one accusation of sexual assault against Butler, which he denied.

The woman, who used the pseudonym Sabina, told the outlet that she and the Canadian rocker, 42, had a three-year sexual relationship that was "emotionally manipulative."

Sabina said she met Butler in 2015, when she was 22 and newly divorced after leaving a "strict religious group." Their first meeting was at the Montreal café where Sabina worked, and they soon struck up a friendship that eventually turned sexual.

"In general, it was an abusive dynamic," she said. "It was really aggressive and I felt like I just had to do what he said. I was not really comfortable with some of the things he was asking me to do, but doing them anyway. And that is ultimately dehumanizing."

Sabina alleged that Butler once sent her an unsolicited photo of himself masturbating, which she claimed "was crossing a line," and that she felt as though there was a power imbalance in their relationship. She said that she did not ever explicitly turn down his advances, and thinks he would characterize their relations as consensual.

A rep for Butler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

When the first accusations were published in August, Butler admitted to having "consensual relationships" outside of his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne, whom he married in 2003. The two share a 9-year-old son.

win butler, arcade fire
Arcade Fire. Phillip Chin/Getty

"I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened," he said, in part, in a statement to Pitchfork through crisis publicist expert Risa Heller. "While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else's pain."

Chassagne also released a statement in support of her husband, writing: "I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did."

In light of the allegations, several radio stations in Canada pulled the band's music from their rotation, and Feist dropped out as the opening act of the band's 2022 European tour.

Arcade Fire's album WE was nominated for best alternative album at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
win butler, arcade fire
Arcade Fire's Win Butler Denies Alleged Sexual Misconduct and Claims Affairs Were 'Consensual'
Feist, Win Butler of Arcade Fire
Musician Feist 'Can't Continue' Arcade Fire Tour amid Win Butler's Sexual Misconduct Allegations
win butler, arcade fire
Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire's Music After Win Butler Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
mel gibson
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
House of Effie Slams Elizabeth Chambers Recent Interview, Reveals She Urged Her to Come Fwd with Armie Allegations
Armie Hammer Accuser Slams Elizabeth Chambers' New Interview Where She Says Hammer Is 'Healing'
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Sued for Molestation, Actress's Lawyer Says Claims Are 'Bogus'
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WWE's Vince McMahon Agreed to Pay $12 Million to Settle Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report
George Foreman attends a news conference announcing the formation of Foreman Boys Promotions which will be run by his sons George Foreman Jr. and George Foreman IV at The Frank Erwin Center on March 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WWE CEO Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid $3M to Former Employee to Hide Affair: Report
Marilyn Manson
Marilyn Manson's Home Is Raided by L.A. County Sheriff in Ongoing Sexual Assault Investigation
Paul Haggis attends the 19th Monte-Carlo Film Festival De La Comedie at Grimaldi Forum on April 30, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco.
Oscar-Winning Director Paul Haggis Has Sexual Assault Case Dismissed by Italian Court
Sarah Jessica Parker Hasn’t Spoken to SATC Husband Chris Noth Since Sexual Assault Allegations
Sarah Jessica Parker Hasn't Spoken to 'SATC' Costar Chris Noth Since Sexual Assault Allegations
Chris Noth THE EQUALIZER
Chris Noth 'Will No Longer Film' Episodes of 'The Equalizer' After Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations