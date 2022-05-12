Arcade Fire's BBC Live Lounge set included Styles' "As it Was" and their songs "The Lightning I, II" and "Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)" from the Canadian band's new album, We

Watch Arcade Fire Perform a Faithful Cover of Harry Styles' 'As it Was' in the BBC Live Lounge

Much like the rest of us, Arcade Fire is ready to enter Harry's House.

The Canadian indie rock band performed a set on BBC's Live Lounge program that was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday featuring a cover of Harry Styles' "As it Was" as well as "The Lightning I, II" and "Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)" from Arcade Fire's brand-new album, We.

For their take on Styles' latest hit, Arcade Fire remained faithful to the song's original production, complete with a xylophone player recreating the catchy bell hook that plays throughout "As it Was." One of the few notable differences between the two renditions is vocalist and band founder Win Butler changed the lyric, "Harry, you're no good alone" to "Edwin, you're no good alone," incorporating his own name.

Upon hearing the cover, fans flocked to the video's comment section and noted its unexpected nature while recognizing the similarities between Styles' and Arcade Fire's music.

"When I heard this song for the [first] time, I felt something familiar with the Arcade Fire's music - especially by the Suburbs album and "Ready to Start" chords," wrote one viewer. "[Watching] this cover just made 100% sense to me and fits perfectly to the band as an old sweater."

"This could be a great song of Arcade Fire," said another fan. "It fits so good in their style."

In March, longtime Arcade Fire member Will Butler — the younger brother of Win, 42 — announced he'd be leaving the band after nearly two decades. "Hi friends — I've left Arcade Fire," Will, 39, began a statement. "I left at the end of last year, after the new record [WE] was complete."

"There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things," he continued.

Noting that he is "working on a new record" and has "a few other projects percolating," the musician added: "The band are still my friends and family."

"Thank you to anyone who's come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It's meaningful to be part of your lives," Will also noted. "Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years."

Arcade Fire was founded in the early 2000s by Will's brother, Win Butler. Will appeared on each of the band's studio albums, from 2004's Funeral to We.

During his time with the Grammy-winning indie band, Will played a variety of instruments for the group, including bass, synthesizers, and percussion.