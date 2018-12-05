Drake, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves Top Apple Music's Best of 2018 List

Kacey Musgraves; Drake; Cardi B
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Theo Wargo/Getty
placeholder
Jeff Nelson
December 05, 2018 06:30 PM

As 2018 draws to a close, Apple Music has announced its highest-performing artists.

This week, Apple Music’s editors dubbed Drake artist of the year; Kacey Musgraves‘s Golden Hour album of the year; Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s “I Like It” song of the year; and emerging rapper Juice WRLD breakout artist of the year.

The streaming platform also released two playlists — “Top 100 Global Songs” and “Top 100 Global Albums” — comprised of the highest-charting records and tracks of the year on Apple Music.

Click the links above to see who made the cut. Below, the top 10 of each.

Top 100 Global Songs

  1. Drake, “God’s Plan”
  2. Drake, “Nice for What”
  3. Post Malone, “rockstar” (feat. 21 Savage)
  4. Drake, “In My Feelings”
  5. Post Malone, “Psycho” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
  6. Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “I Like It”
  7. XXXTENTACION, “SAD!”
  8. Camila Cabello, “Havana” (feat. Young Thug)
  9. BlocBoy JB, “Look Alive” (feat. Drake)
  10. Offset & Metro Boomin, “Ric Flair Drip”

Top 100 Global Albums

  1. Drake, Scorpion
  2. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
  3. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
  4. XXXTENTACION, ?
  5. Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
  6. Ed Sheeran, ÷
  7. Chris Brown, Heartbreak on a Full Moon
  8. Various Artists, The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  9. J. Cole, KOD
  10. XXXTENTACION, 17

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.