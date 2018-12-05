As 2018 draws to a close, Apple Music has announced its highest-performing artists.
This week, Apple Music’s editors dubbed Drake artist of the year; Kacey Musgraves‘s Golden Hour album of the year; Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s “I Like It” song of the year; and emerging rapper Juice WRLD breakout artist of the year.
The streaming platform also released two playlists — “Top 100 Global Songs” and “Top 100 Global Albums” — comprised of the highest-charting records and tracks of the year on Apple Music.
Click the links above to see who made the cut. Below, the top 10 of each.
Top 100 Global Songs
- Drake, “God’s Plan”
- Drake, “Nice for What”
- Post Malone, “rockstar” (feat. 21 Savage)
- Drake, “In My Feelings”
- Post Malone, “Psycho” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “I Like It”
- XXXTENTACION, “SAD!”
- Camila Cabello, “Havana” (feat. Young Thug)
- BlocBoy JB, “Look Alive” (feat. Drake)
- Offset & Metro Boomin, “Ric Flair Drip”
Top 100 Global Albums
- Drake, Scorpion
- Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
- Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
- XXXTENTACION, ?
- Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
- Ed Sheeran, ÷
- Chris Brown, Heartbreak on a Full Moon
- Various Artists, The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- J. Cole, KOD
- XXXTENTACION, 17