As 2018 draws to a close, Apple Music has announced its highest-performing artists.

This week, Apple Music’s editors dubbed Drake artist of the year; Kacey Musgraves‘s Golden Hour album of the year; Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s “I Like It” song of the year; and emerging rapper Juice WRLD breakout artist of the year.

The streaming platform also released two playlists — “Top 100 Global Songs” and “Top 100 Global Albums” — comprised of the highest-charting records and tracks of the year on Apple Music.

Click the links above to see who made the cut. Below, the top 10 of each.

Top 100 Global Songs

Drake, “God’s Plan” Drake, “Nice for What” Post Malone, “rockstar” (feat. 21 Savage) Drake, “In My Feelings” Post Malone, “Psycho” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, “I Like It” XXXTENTACION, “SAD!” Camila Cabello, “Havana” (feat. Young Thug) BlocBoy JB, “Look Alive” (feat. Drake) Offset & Metro Boomin, “Ric Flair Drip”

Top 100 Global Albums