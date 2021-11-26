Apple Music Announces Exclusive Holiday 'Gifts' from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton & More
Starting Friday, Apple Music will release exclusive holiday content from A-list artists for a week with its new "From Apple Music with Love" countdown
The holiday season is upon us, and Apple Music is here to spread some cheer.
For a week, starting Friday, the streaming service will release exclusive holiday-themed content from A-list artists, including exclusive EPs in Spatial Audio, behind-the-scenes visuals, holiday playlists, special radio episodes and more.
Dubbed "From Apple Music with Love," this new campaign will feature a variety of acts, including Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Becky G, Coldplay, Elton John, Idris Elba, Lorde, Nile Rodgers and more.
RELATED: Watch the Trailer for Mariah Carey's New Holiday Special: 'I Can't Not Celebrate Christmas'
The first "gift" available in the holiday countdown, available Friday, is a mega-mix from DJ Khaled that includes the year's biggest tracks from Apple Music's "Today's Hits" playlist.
"Something that I love to do when I make records is putting the best people all on one record," Khaled said in a statement of the mix, which will include the producer's own commentary on the year in music. "So for this mix, it was real great to be able to put the top hits — the best of the best — all on one mix. You know what I'm saying? The dream team. All-Star Weekend. But in music."
Each "gift" from Apple music will drop at 11 a.m. ET every day (see here for more details).