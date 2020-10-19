Apple Launches Free 24/7 Station Apple Music TV with Top 100 Most-Streamed Songs

The new service will host video premieres, including two this week featuring Saint JHN and Joji

Apple has a new service for music fanatics!

On Monday, the tech giant launched its new Apple Music TV, a station dedicated to a 24-hour curated livestream of popular music videos and original content.

The service will feature “exclusive new music videos and premieres, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests," according to a press release.

Apple debuted the service on Monday with a kick-off countdown of the top 100 all-time most-streamed songs in the U.S. on Apple Music.

Later this week, the new station will celebrate the upcoming release of Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You album and documentary with an "all-day Bruce takeover" on Thursday. The takeover will feature blocks of his most popular music videos, a special livestream fan event and an interview with Zane Lowe.

Springsteen teased the release of his documentary, which shares the same name as his album last week.

To end its first week, Apple Music TV will also exclusively premiere two new music videos on Friday at 12 p.m. ET — Joji’s "777" and Saint Jhn’s "Gorgeous." The service will premiere new videos every Friday.