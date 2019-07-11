Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa Hang Out at Her Concert After Being Spotted Kissing

Image zoom BACKGRID

Anwar Hadid was out supporting his rumored new girl, Dua Lipa, on Wednesday night.

The model, 20, made an appearance at Amazon’s Prime Day concert in New York City to see Lipa perform alongside Taylor Swift, SZA and Becky G. He was photographed entering the venue through a back door — dressed in a white crew neck and pink camo pants — with his sister, Gigi Hadid, who also attended the concert to support her friends.

After the concert, he and Lipa were spotted hanging out together, arm in arm as they strolled in the city. The “New Rules” singer, 23 was still dressed in her concert attire — a pair of high-waisted, acid wash jeans and a strapless, black-feathered top — her hair now pulled back into a low pony-tail showing off a sparkly, statement necklace that was still in place from the show.

Their New York City outing comes just days after the supposed couple were snapped cuddling up together and sharing a kiss while attending the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London.

While neither star has confirmed the relationship, according to Glamour Magazine, they were also spotted getting close at Anwar’s birthday party in Malibu a few weeks ago.

Earlier this year, Lipa split from her then-boyfriend Isaac Carew. The pair had been together on-and-off for five years.

Anwar previously dated actress Nicola Peltz, but the pair broke things off in the summer of 2018. He was also previously linked to Kendall Jenner, with a source telling PEOPLE that the models were all over each other at parties and “very, very together” during Paris Fashion Week.

His relationship with Jenner, 22, never seemed to become official as they were first linked in June of last year, after they were caught making out at a CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City, around the same time she struck up a romance with Philadelphia 76ers player, Ben Simmons.