Anuel Releases Quarantine-Style Music Video for New Song with Enrique Iglesias: Watch Here

Anuel released the music video for "Futbol y Rumba," a track off of his sophomore album Emmanuel, on Friday

Anuel has released a star-studded music video for his new song with Enrique Iglesias.

In addition to releasing his long-awaited sophomore album Emmanuel on Friday, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer also dropped a new music video for "Futbol y Rumba," a collaboration with Iglesias.

The quarantine-style music videos features some fun at-home cameos from a variety of celebrities, including Shaquille O'Neal, J. Balvin, Anitta, Jamie Foxx, Marshmello and soccer stars Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos and Luis Suarez.

Also included in the video are several short clips of people clapping from their homes to support healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anuel confirmed the release date as well as the track list for the 22-song album on Thursday.

"Are you ready???????? Tomorrow at MIDNIGHT!!!! LET MUSIC SPEAK," he wrote on Instagram alongside the blinged-out album artwork.

Emmanuel also features collaborations with Balvin, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Lil Wayne, Blink 182's Travis Barker as well as Anuel's fiancée, singer Karol G.

In recent months, Anuel has also released some new music that isn't on his latest album.

Working together with his fiancée, the couple released a sweet music video for a song called "Follow," which they wrote together while at home in Miami.

"While at home under quarantine, we couldn't stop making music," Karol G told Rolling Stone. "We wanted to create a song that was cool and fresh for our fans with a video that shows how we are overcoming the reality that we are all going through. We are thinking of all of our fans out there and hope you're staying safe and healthy during this time."

Anuel — whose hits also include "KEII" as well as his collaboration with Shakira, "Me Gusta" — also recently commemorated the 4-year anniversary of being arrested with the song "3 de abril."