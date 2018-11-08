Antoni Porowski Says Pal Pete Davidson's Split from Ariana Grande 'Was Better for Everyone'

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski is weighing in on the end of pal Pete Davidson‘s engagement to Ariana Grande.

At an event for Boursin cheese in New York City Wednesday night, the chef revealed that he’d spent an evening with the couple earlier this year, and the “Thank U, Next” singer prepared a butternut squash dish for him.

While Porowski admits he’s sad about their recent split, he sees the silver lining. “It was better for everyone,” he told reporters at the event.

It’s been a whirlwind year for the “God Is a Woman” star, during which she got engaged, un-engaged, and mourned longtime boyfriend Mac Miller following his death of an accidental drug overdose in September.

On Wednesday she reflected on the tumultuous period in a tweet that referenced her song “No Tears Left to Cry” — her first single since the Manchester terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her May 2017 concert. Released in April, the song declared she was “on another mentality” and “ain’t got no tears left to cry.”

remember when i was like hey i have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA bitch u thought — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 8, 2018

