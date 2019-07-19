Another star is born.

PEOPLE has the exclusive music video premiere of up-and-coming singer-songwriter Anthony Ramos’s emotional new single “Dear Diary,” which dropped Thursday night.

In the song and its accompanying visuals, Ramos — who appeared in A Star Is Born opposite Lady Gaga, playing Ally’s best friend Ramon — poignantly reflects on his New York City roots and saying goodbye to his family to pursue his dreams.

Image zoom Anthony Ramos Eric Johnson

“I know I said I’d be back in two months, and I’ve been gone ever since / I went across the country to chase the things that I’m needing to grow / So I had to get away from you and everything I’d ever known,” Ramos, 27, sings, addressing his parents and friends, who appear in the tear-jerker of a clip.

“Took some s— for granted / Didn’t always have much, but we managed / To all of my family and all of the homies / Who taught me what home is / I want you to know this / It don’t matter where life leads me / If you call and say that you need me / I’ll be comin’ home,” the lyrics continue.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Takes the Hamilton Stage with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico

Raised by a single mom in the Brooklyn projects, Ramos fostered a love for music from a young age. In 2015, he originated the roles of John Laurens and Phillip Hamilton in Broadway’s Tony-winning smash Hamilton.

Image zoom Lady Gaga & Anthony Ramos in A Star Is Born Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

He’s since made his way from Broadway to the big screen, in A Star Is Born then Godzilla: King of Monsters and, next, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of In the Heights, due in 2020.

Last year, Ramos independently released his The Freedom EP and soon after signed to Republic Records, where his label mates include Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. “Dear Diary” is the first single off his upcoming debut album. In January, he revealed he was engaged to former Hamilton castmate Jasmine Cephas Jones, 29.