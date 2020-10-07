Former Menudo Singer Anthony Galindo Ibarra Dies at 41, Days After Suicide Attempt

Anthony Galindo Ibarra, famously known as El Papi Joe, has died. He was 41 years old.

The Venezuelan singer, model and former Menudo band member died Saturday following a suicide attempt on Sunday, Sept. 27, his family confirmed in a statement.

"It is with deep pain that we want to inform you that today, Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:43 in the afternoon, our dear Anthony Galindo has passed away after 6 days where the doctors did what was humanly possible to save his life," the family said in a statement shared on the singer's Instagram.

It continues: "We thank you for all the prayers and support in these difficult times for our family and for so many people who had the opportunity to meet him personally and as an artist."

"As was his will, the family agreed to the request to donate his organs, so that in the moment he ceased to exist, he could help other people save their lives," the family said.

"In the coming days, we will inform you of the details of the funeral home where we will be giving the last goodbyes together with all those who wish to say goodbye to our dear Anthony, who will forever leave a beautiful mark on our hearts," the statement concludes.

Prior to his death, Ibarra's family informed fans following his attempt to take his own life on Sunday that the singer's condition was critical. On a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral expenses, the family explained that his condition was not compatible with life and thanked the public for their support and prayers.

Ibarra had suffered from depression and was struggling with not being able to perform which was "exacerbated by the pandemic and resulted in the trigger for this drastic and unfortunate decision," his family said in an earlier Instagram post.

Image zoom Anthony Galindo Ibarra Anthony Galindo Ibarra/instagram

Ibarra was a member of Puerto Rico-based boy band Menudo which formed in 1977 — he joined in 1979. The band's list of famous alum includes Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa. When Menudo first began, members stayed in the group until they were 16 years old.

The '80s, pop rock and R&B singing sensations sold some 20 million records worldwide and became one of the most popular Latin American teen musical groups of their era. Menudo ranks among the top 10 boy bands of all time, according to the New York Post.

In 1997, Ibarra joined the ballad-pop group MDO which emerged after the dissolution of Menudo. The late singer is survived by his wife Dayana Maya and daughter Elizabeth Michelle.