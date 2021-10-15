"I'm a very sensitive person and so I have a lot of feelings. It feels like if I don't feel them, I'm going to die sometimes," Seabra tells PEOPLE

Anson Seabra Releases EP Feeling for My Life and Shows Fans 'What It Feels Like to Be Me'

This musician has a way with the feels.

Anson Seabra released his highly anticipated EP Feeling for My Life on Friday, following the release of his single "Keep Your Head Up Princess" on Tuesday. Seabra tells PEOPLE that the EP dives into his feelings like never before.

"I'm a very sensitive person and so I have a lot of feelings. It feels like if I don't feel them, I'm going to die sometimes. I think music is a way of expressing those feelings very intimately," Seabra, 27, tells PEOPLE.

He adds, "It's really just a collection of songs, sort of diving into what it feels like to be me, the emotions I deal with, the experiences I've had."

To Seabra, this is some of his "best work so far" — and he hopes his fans feel a sense of relatability when listening to his music.

"I hope that my music fills them with a sense of hope and stability and I hope that they can relate," the "Trying My Best" singer says. "Well, I don't know if I hope [they relate] because some of the words are really painful, but I hope if they need to relate that they can find solace in the words."

Seabra also shares that his single from the album, "Keep Your Head Up Princess" was actually written and teased two years ago — but it wasn't until recently that he felt it was ready to be listened to.

"I just couldn't find the right production for it. So what I ended up doing was producing it myself. Then even when I produced it myself, I still thought it felt wrong, so I just put it out as a piano, basically an acoustic version," he says.

That sound, however, is what Seabra thinks drew fans to him in the first place.

"I think that's actually why a lot of people started following me in the first place was just because I had such a simple sound," Seabra says.

Seabra is currently on tour with Alec Benjamin, and he calls the experience "really crazy," considering this is the first time he's ever performed as "Anson Seabra."

"Alec is a big part of the reason I even started making music in the first place. He's a really big inspiration of mine and he's mega, mega talented," he says. "This tour is the first time I've really performed as Anson Seabra, in front of a crowd in general. I didn't do any shows before because we were sort of figuring all that stuff out with the pandemic hit and then obviously nobody was doing shows."

The singer-songwriter made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June and showcased his musical talents by performing his viral single "Walked Through Hell" — a moment he considers one of his breakthroughs.

"I feel like that was the first moment when people from my hometown sort of realized like, 'Oh'," he says. "It was a nice moment for me to prove myself. I try not to do that too much, but it was definitely — it felt good. I was really happy with the performance and the way everything turned out."