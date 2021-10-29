Annie Lennox Fangirls for Adele and Defends Her Against an Online Detractor

Annie Lennox is sharing her love for Adele!

The Eurythmics frontwoman, 66, posted a smiling selfie to her Instagram on Wednesday, exclaiming in the caption, "Guess who went to see Adele perform at the Griffith Observatory on Sunday night???!!!!"

"Was it magical - spellbinding - exceptional - spectacular??? 😆" she continued. "A rousing affirmative YES !!!!!"

Lennox ended the enthused note with a string of hand-clapping emojis and hashtag #adele.

In the comments section, one follower piped up with "No chance !!! Annie you are 100 s better…. Adele no image at all".

To this, the "Why" diva responded in Adele's defense.

"No comparisons necessary! We both have something to offer in our own unique way. Adele is absolutely brilliant and exceptional and I LOVE her !!

Adele's performance at Los Angeles' Griffith Park Observatory is to be aired as part of a two-hour CBS special, Adele One Night Only.