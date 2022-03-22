Anne Hathaway participated in a segment of "Sing That Name That Tune" on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson Faceplants After Anne Hathaway IDs 'Since U Been Gone' Before Her: 'Embarrassing'

Anne Hathaway beat Kelly Clarkson at her own game.

The Oscar winner stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday for a game of "Sing That Name That Tune," and quickly put the host to shame by tackling one of her very own songs.

After an exasperated Clarkson, 39, asked host Matt Iseman to "play a fricking song I'll know," he and the band obliged, launching into her 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone."

Unfortunately for the singer, Hathaway, 39, figured it out just seconds in, and quickly began belting the song's instantly recognizable chorus.

"How did you know it from just that?" Clarkson asked her guest as she fell to the floor, defeated.

"Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song…," the WeCrashed actress replied. "Everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it! … I love that song."

The three-time Grammy winner joked that after not getting her own song, she should just call it a day on the daytime talk show she's hosted since 2019.

"Should I just quit? Oh my God," she said. "This is embarrassing… Whatever, I'm so happy for you. Jesus, take the wheel."

Clarkson, who is currently hosting NBC's American Song Contest, clarified her recent name change on Monday amid reports that she'd requested to be legally renamed Kelly Brianne.

"I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name," she told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Adrianna Costa. "I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson."

She joked: "I don't think I can change Clarkson at this point. I'm 20 years in!"