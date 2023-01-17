Anitta Learned About Potato Electricity from Working on Her New Lay's Campaign: 'I Was So Impressed'

More than a decade into her career, Anitta is still experiencing firsts.

Fresh off the release of her debut English-language album Versions of Me last year, the Brazilian superstar is currently gearing up to attend her first-ever U.S. Grammy Awards, where she's earned her inaugural nomination for Best New Artist.

Ahead of the ceremony, Anitta has partnered with Lay's for the snack company's new "Beat of Joy" campaign, for which the 29-year-old performer filmed a commercial featuring a remix of her global hit "Envolver" — created in a recording studio powered by 6,000 potatoes.

In the midst of preparing to hit the stage for a series of concerts in her home country, Anitta spoke to PEOPLE about working with Lay's, receiving her first Grammy nomination and everything she's doing to prepare for the ceremony.

What was your reaction when you were first approached for the campaign and learned that "Envolver" was going to be remixed using the power of 6,000 Lay's potatoes?

Oh my God, I loved it. First of all, before everything, when I started working with Lay's, it was really special to me. I never thought of being part of something so big, and something that was part of my life for so many years. So, when I finally saw the whole thing and those thousands of potatoes, I was so impressed. I actually thought I would never understand how they were doing that, but then they started to tell me everything, and I was like, "Okay, I get it."

It's like a big science project.

Exactly, exactly. The scientists were telling me, and I actually understood. It was really special.

As you said, and I can relate, Lay's has been a part of our lives for so long. Do you have a particular memory of eating Lay's growing up?

Yes. First of all, for me it was very fancy to eat Lay's. I was like, "Okay, if I eat Lay's, I'm cool." I used to go to the beach with my family, and it was a whole process because I do live in Rio, but it's a little bit far from the beach. So, whenever my family would take us to the beach, it was a whole preparation the night before. We would prepare what we were going to drink and eat, and Lay's was always part of it.

Do you have a favorite Lay's flavor?

I like the classic one, to be honest. People don't think I am so classic. In my personal life, I'm a little bit more traditional and classic than people would think.

I love that. Now, obviously we have to talk about the Grammys. How does it feel to receive your first nomination this year for Best New Artist?

Oh my God. For me, it's such a special moment. I'm so happy. When I got nominated, I couldn't believe it. The last time we ever had [a female pop artist] from Brazil nominated [at the Grammys] was 57 years ago, so it's really special.

That's huge. As a fan, I was a little mind boggled to see you in the Best New Artist category given that you've been around for a decade releasing incredible music. What was your reaction to being in that category?

I'm not new to my country. I've been working for more than 10 years here in Brazil, but I'm a new artist for this audience. So, for me, it makes complete sense, and I'm really happy. It's two completely different worlds.

You essentially gave your career a new jumpstart in a new territory with your latest album, Versions of Me.

Yeah, I began completely from zero because people around the world don't consume Brazilian music. People don't ever listen to music in Portuguese. It's very rare.

Do you have a favorite memory from watching the Grammys over the years?

In Brazil, it's not that common that we would watch the Grammys. So, that's why everything is so new for us. Our culture is so different, even the award shows we watch.

That must make it even more exciting then.

Yeah, one hundred percent.

Anitta. Frito-Lay

Now, can you tease anything about what you'll be wearing to the ceremony?

I have no idea. I know my stylist will come up with a lot of innovative stuff, and I trust him a lot. I know he's going to kill it, so I'm kind of not worried about it. Plus, I have this thing where I don't like to create too many expectations because it brings a little anxiety to me. I only like to get into the vibe with what's going to happen, what I'm wearing, what I'm doing, when it's a week or less away.

So you'll be waiting until Grammys week to figure that out?

Exactly. I mean, for sure he's already figured it out. But I won't talk about that until it's [Grammys] week. Even more because it's summer in Brazil, so I'm doing concerts in the warmup for Carnival. I'm very focused on that. I don't want to bring the anxiety of — for example, my manager is so anxious about, "Are you going to win? Are you not going to win?" And I don't like to get into this mood until it's the actual time.

There's no point in putting all that pressure on yourself before it actually happens, because you can't control it either way.

Yeah. It just brings more pressure, anxiety and nervous feelings. I'd just rather stay chill.