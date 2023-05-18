Anitta Shows Off Her Universal Twerking Skills as She Dances to Classical Music, Ed Sheeran in Hilarious Clip

Anitta has proved once and for all that twerking doesn't require any one type of music.

The Brazilian pop star, 30, appeared in a hilarious new clip with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, who decided to challenge her twerking skills.

"Guys, I have Anitta here today," Cooper said. "She can twerk to anything, but let's really put her to the test."

In the short Instagram clip, Anitta does her thing to three different types of music — classical, contemporary, and "heart-wenching ballads." She first throws it down to classical music while standing on a staircase, before doing the same to "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

And finally, she's presented with the ultimate test — twerking to Ed Sheeran's "The A Team." And, to no surprise, she gets the job done as she drops to the ground and does her thing.

"😂 lol," Anitta commented on the clip.

In the actual Call Her Daddy episode, the "Envolver" singer opened up about the inspiration behind her stage name, growing up in Brazil, bedroom tips and the artists who inspired her as a kid.

"Mariah Carey was my first one, she was my first diva, and I had the opportunity to tell her that and it was crazy," Anitta shared of her musical inspirations. "And to be on the phone with her for hours, that was also crazy. For me, she was the number one forever."

"And then Rihanna. And now I'm sponsored by Fenty, I did the Fenty show, I do photo shoots for Fenty — it's crazy."

Anitta. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The musician also spoke about the differences in both twerking, and partying, in Brazil and the U.S. "It's crazy because in Brazil it started this fever of, 'Oh, we're gonna do Anitta moves,'" she said.

"It's not only twerking, it's partying in general," Anitta also shared about the differences between how the two countries approach letting loose. "I think here in America, people at parties, they're more concerned about who they're with, where they're going, what they're wearing and it's like, the table situation. In Brazil, there's no table situation. You go to the party, there's no table, everyone's just [in] one place."

Anitta has plenty of reason to party. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier in the month, she opened up about a moment when her nerves were partying a little too hard, before recording with Madonna for their 2019 single "Faz Gostoso."

"I had [diarrhea]," she told the host. "I got there a little earlier than her, thank God. Because then I had time to take a s—."

"You know when you're too nervous and you just get [makes gurgling noises]," she added. "My stomach was just going crazy."